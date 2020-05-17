Ax launch for Street Profits and Viking Raiders on RAW Monday. Last week we saw both teams play basketball.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins took the victory last Monday in WWE RAW in the basketball game they played against The Viking Raiders, although after the match, they were surprised that Erik and Ivar knew how to play basketball much better than they did. they had appeared at the party.

Now it seems that things have not been completely resolved between both teams and this Monday we will have a competition between Street Profits and Viking Raiders on RAW but it will be an ax throwing competition.

The challenge has been launched by the two members of the Viking Raiders as we can see in the following tweets

This week we do things by Viking Raiders rules with Ax Throwing !! # WeWantTheSmoke @ MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @Ivar_WWE #JoinTheRaid pic.twitter.com/IkpB8f4RmR – Erik (@Erik_WWE) May 17, 2020

No Ball, No Net, Viking Raiders Rules

This week….

Ax Season Fam # WeWantTheSmoke @ MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @Ivar_WWE #JoinTheRaid pic.twitter.com/ELQqqkl43S https://t.co/4pTAfARmGH – Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) May 17, 2020

Dawkins and Ford pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

This past Monday we could see as we have already said that basketball confrontation between both teams but one thing that almost went unnoticed and was the bibs that the members of Street Profits carried on their backs.

Dawkins put on a shirt with the number 24 and Ford wore one with the number 8, precisely those two numbers They were the numbers that Kobe Bryant wore in his career at the Los Angeles Lakers, and this was the way to honor him by Street Profits.

MAMBA MENTALITY. pic.twitter.com/uc0KTk5KIs – (@MontezFordWWE) May 12, 2020

