Although the rumors had already prepared fans for the surprise, the announcement of the Demon’s Souls remake was very well received as the delivery is one of the most loved by the community since its original version started the escalation to the close-ups of FromSoftware. Although the game is still in development and points to PS5, little by little it is releasing information and recently an image was presented that accounts for the work done by Bluepoint Games.

The official site of the PlayStation 5 recently presented an image of Demon’s Souls Remake in which one of the most imposing bosses in the game is shown, the King of the Tower about to enter combat with the Slayer of Demons, which as you know is the character that will be in our control. Initially, this capture highlights the well-worked scale to reflect the dimensions of the characters.

Hence, the King of the Tower looks imposing not only in size, but by the details of his armor, shield and sword, which make his power and lethality evident. Likewise, the image highlights the gloomy and desolate aspect of the space where the battle is fought.

The Demon’s Souls remake is in development and is shaping up to be one of the most important titles for the start of the PS5 cycle. In this link you will find all the related information.

