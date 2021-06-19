AWESOME PINK GABRIEL BEFORE MELIKUZIEV SUPER KOOT!

It looked like veteran Gabriel Rosado was going to be outmatched by Bektemir Melikuziev today in El Paso, but it just didn’t turn out that way, and we got a big upset and a surprising knockout of the year in the DAZN championship. characteristic.

Melikuziev (7-1, 6 KO) dropped Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KO) in the first round, firing with bodywork that looked like it was going to be too much for the 35-year-old from Philadelphia.

But Rosado held on, improved in the second round (and wasn’t knocked down), and then in the third he caught the 26-year-old Uzbek prospect charging, and simply knocked him out with a brutal right hand:

It was a short shot, timing and preparation brought Melikuziev down as referee Rocky Burke correctly made the call to stop him right there, giving Rosado the biggest victory of his career and a stepping stone to another great opportunity in a career that has seen many of them, also hard-earned, but few positive results come their way.