Aware Pandemic Professional | Health News

We live in strange and very stressful times for certain professions, such as in the health field.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been with us for a year now and it seems to have changed everything. This invisible visitor has exaggerated everything… the good and the less good.

Staying balanced in these changing times is an art that we can all practice every day, because living a conscious life requires inner work and a lot of observation. But we can decide to live fully with what life brings us, without judging it, simply accepting that life is like that.

Professionals who work in health centers and hospitals feel exhausted, without physical or mental energy. And this is a sign that you need more attention, you have to enter into yourself and take care of yourself as you take care of others. Because when you take care of yourself and want, everything changes.

Perhaps the pandemic will continue with us for a while, new waves of infections will surely appear, there will probably continue to be a shortage of staff and you will have to assume more responsibilities than you usually have … But when you are a conscientious professional, all that is lived from another place… One full of calm, serenity, security, confidence and love for yourself.

And today I want to show you how you can become this conscientious professional, and I will do so with advice and a little gift.

A conscientious professional is characterized by …

Know what you feel: We have lived much of our lives disconnected from our emotions and if we do not see or feel them, we believe that they do not exist. The first big step we must take to consciously live our life is know what emotions visit us, because if we do not know how to identify them, we will not be able to regulate them.

Emotions are curious because they express themselves in different ways: through affection, the body and the mind in the form of thoughts and self-dialogue.

The natural way we feel emotions is through affected, those emotional sensations that accompany each emotion. And the funny thing about affection is that it takes the body to express itself. In fact, we tend to become aware of our emotions through knots in the throat or emptiness in the chest, through the tears that come out of our eyes or through muscle tension. This is the best example that body and mind are one and we need both to connect with our emotions.

You should know that exhaustion and lack of energy, we live from our emotional world and from our body. That is why fatigue is a sign that we must take better care of ourselves from within.

Know what you think: Another way we can live consciously is by listening carefully to the thoughts that arise in our mind and the daily monologue that we have with ourselves.

Although emotions are born in the mind and create intense physical sensations in us, they are also expressed on a more rational level. When we have spent a lot of time disconnected from our emotions and from our body, we become deaf to that first manifestation of emotions.

And it is at that moment that we begin to feel that our mind is busy and overactive. It is common for certain thoughts to spin over and over in our mind, especially when we take time off.

When we live consciously, we identify what we think and instead of getting entangled in those thoughts, we allow them to flow. We stop feeding ourselves with the greatest fuel… our attention.

Dedicate time: When we decide to live consciously and become a conscious professional, we begin to dedicate more time to ourselves, to the unique person that we really are.

Giving ourselves time refers to several things: to rest from our responsibilities, to do things that motivate us and make us happy, to respect our emotions, without trying to suffocate them or keep them with us for a long time.

Giving us time supposes accept the things that life brings to us. Because each event, person and emotion are teachers who show us the lessons we must learn. And when we orient our lives towards the eternal learning that we have really come to do, everything takes on another meaning and we are able to see beyond the situations that come to us.

Seek help: When we become aware of ourselves as a unique and unrepeatable person, beyond our work and the different roles we have in our life (parents, children, siblings, professionals, friends), we begin to take care of ourselves.

And an essential part of caring is identifying when we need someone to help us to know ourselves better, to re-find ourselves when we have lost ourselves, undertaking the journey of learning to live fully and consciously.

Psychologists do this, I do it every day with my patients. And I must tell you that on this path of self-knowledge, you will discover things about yourself that you would never have imagined and that when you finally understand, it unlocks many of the problems that exist in your life.

So do not hesitate, to be a conscientious professional, you must start with yourself, taking care of yourself, loving yourself and dedicating time to yourself. And sometimes being accompanied by this path is the best option.

Breathe: Breathing is our great ally, it is our most precious tool, although we do not always know it. Breathing is much more than introducing oxygen into our body and expelling carbon dioxide.

In reality, your breath sends very important signals to your body. Shallow breathing that only uses the upper part of the lungs indicates to your body that you are in danger and therefore triggers the “fight-flight” response typical of the stress. And when stress kicks in in our body and mind, a great revolution begins.

However, calm, collected and conscious breathing, where we use much or all of our lung capacity, sends important messages to your body. Messages like that there is no danger, that you can relax and this signal activates what I call the “learning-growth response”, where you are able to heal yourself and continue to evolve.

So the best advice I can give you to start being a conscientious professional is dedicate 5 minutes a day to yourself, to breathe with awareness. Simply closing your eyes and watching how you breathe, losing yourself in this eternal tide that is always available to you. After two or three weeks doing this little exercise, you will notice big changes in your mind and body because you are sending the right signals.

The second piece of advice that I can give you comes in the form of a meditation that you can download. And I know how important it is that you take care of yourself in these exhausting times. And so I have recorded a meditation for you. It is very short, lasts 7 minutes and will help you connect more deeply with yourself and appreciate the great work you do every day.

With this meditation that I have recorded with all my love, you will learn to become a conscientious professional. Just listen to it every day or at least 3 times a week and observe the changes that occur in your life … It will seem like magic, but it is only that you are training your mind, listening and regulating your emotions and contacting you, that “I” that you have forgotten and that he also needs you.

You can download this meditation from here.

The pandemic is a great excuse to start taking care of yourself and loving yourself as you deserve