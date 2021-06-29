Award, intellect, medal, arts

MEXICO CITY.

The founder of the Olympics, Pierre de Coubertin, won a gold medal without being an athlete. For Stockholm 1912, the International Committee decided that due to the precepts that united the body with the mind, it was not only foreseeable to award sports competitions, but also those in which the intellect intervenes, therefore, the discipline of the arts was accepted .

This special first time was not so special for some who criticized the competition system. In arts, there would be a competition for five medals: literature, architecture, sculpture, painting and music. The works had to be sent in advance, because despite the fact that the games would last more than a month, it was estimated that a work of art needed its time.

The subject required a sports connotation and there was little rise of competitors. In fact, the art tests succumbed in Helsinki 1952 and although medals were distributed, they are not taken into account.

The United States was the leader in the medal table by adding 25 golds. Sweden won in total medals with 65. 28 countries and 2,407 athletes competed

In Stockholm, Walter Winans from the United States won gold in sculpture; in painting, Giovanni Pellegrini; in music, Ricardo Barthelemy; in architecture a Swiss couple, Alphonse Laverriere and Eugene Monod, while in literature Baron Pierre de Coubertin participated with a poem entitled Ode to sport with verses like the following: Oh sport, you are beauty: oh sport, you are justice; oh sport, you are happiness, the body trembles when hearing the joy of your call, it was the only one to contend.

Among the judges who determined the awards were famed Russian composer and conductor, Igor Stravinsky, and Pulitzer Prize winner playwright Thornton Wilder, who handed out the gold medals and only one silver, to the French Georges Dubois. in sculpture.

Nobody knew at the time that it would be the last edition of the Olympic Games because the First World War was coming.

In addition, given the low expectation for the arts and the Games, another problem was limited, in these branches professional works participated, violating the Olympic amateur spirit, for which several considered it unfair and the organizing committee believed that allowing fans to do the works, would lower the level of quality of the works.

Nobody knows where in the world or in what collection of a quirky millionaire these statues, documents and musical notes that won medals in seven Olympic editions were left. The poem, The Laurel of Greece by the Finnish Aale Maria Tynni and another by the German Rudolf Binding, Instructions from a rider to his lover, is sought with special emphasis, as they are considered works of art born from the Olympic Games in Stockholm.

