Award for the best female athlete

05/18/2021

On at 22:58 CEST

She was born in Amposta 26 years ago and very soon fell in love with rowing, a sport that as a child she already lived at home thanks to her father and that a few years later he caught her discarding ballet and choosing oars to be in shape.

Yesterday to Aina Cid The award for the Best Catalan Athlete of 2020 came to her, an award that means recognition of many years of tireless work, thousands of hours of training in lakes, rivers or canals, in gyms and physiotherapy rooms and also of mental preparation to be the best. The waters of half the world are known and nothing can resist it. Aina believes in her and knows that she has no limits, something that hopes to show in the next Tokyo Games where it aspires to everything. And everything is everything. It is therefore before a very special year where at the moment he already has the first medal, being considered the best in his country.

With his immense smile and that spontaneity with which he lives even though the years go by, yesterday he was the star of the Festa de l’Esport. Nervous about the lack of habit but happy with the award, Cid obtained a more than deserved recognition in the form of a trophy presented by Albert Sáez, SPORT director.

Aina arrived at the Rio Games almost without realizing it, it was “a seen and unseen & rdquor; as she explains herself. But in subsequent years she has been a regular on the podiums where she has won the bronze medal at the Plovdiv World Cup in Bulgaria in 2018, the gold medal at the Lucerne European Championship in 2019, the silver medal at the continental event in Poznán ( Poland) a year later, and the bronze in the European of this past month of April held in Varese (Italy) all of them in the modality ‘Two without a helmsman’.

Yesterday he changed the shovels for a gala model to collect a prize more than deserved. Today she will go to the World Cup where she will seek, of course, to be the best. May success be with you.