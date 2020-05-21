The Dominican feature film “Rafaela” received the first place of the “First Look” award on Tuesday, which since 2015 has been awarded by the Panama International Film Festival (IFF Panama), in support of cinematography in the region.

The film, which tells a story of revenge, is directed by Dominican Tito Rodríguez and starring his compatriot Judith Rodríguez.

According to a document sent by the producers of the film, “Rafaela” will receive $ 10,000 as a prize, while second place was awarded to the Cuban documentary “La selva”, which will receive $ 5,000.

“In the midst of all this world crisis, receiving this news is a sign of hope and encouragement for not failing. ‘Rafaela’ is a project yearned for and loved by all of us, we took 8 years to carry it out, but time and effort go paying off, “Rodríguez said.

The IFF Panama was scheduled to take place from March 26 to April 1, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis. The festival has used online tools to maintain its “crucial role” in supporting these “important” projects in the region.

“IFF Panama is one of the festivals that I love the most, and it is an honor to have been selected for ‘Primera Mirada’, winning is a luxury, and we greatly appreciate it. We continue to work hard to finish our film and release it with all the law ; thankful is little, “added Rodríguez, who is also a co-producer of the film.

The information highlighted that “Primera Mirada” has served as an important springboard for projects in the region, providing post-production “vital funds” to them.

The IFF Panama was born in 2012 and according to its organization, “in its first edition, when it was almost an experiment, it had the presence of prestigious directors such as Álex de la Iglesia and Fernando Trueba, while 60 films from 26 different countries flooded the movie theaters Panama City “, which has given it a consolidated place in the sample circuit in Latin America.

The numbers of the IFF Panama continue to grow with a large number of films that respond to the call, directors, actors and producers who present their films to the audience, and the number of audiences that attend and enjoy the festival.

“IFF Panama exists to show the world a filmography in development, with a commitment to color and its own and genuine flavor that promises a new and fresh global offer.” That is why “Primera Mirada, the industry section of the festival, intended to benefit the culmination of Central American and Caribbean films,” continued the information offered by the organization on its website.

