Video games have undoubtedly been a great help in these weeks of confinement. The crisis caused by the pandemic continues, so once again we recommend that you stay home. You can have a good time with Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, No Man’s Sky and VASARA Collection, titles that we talked about in recent days.

Today I’m going to talk about Fire Emblem: Awakening, an installment that was announced for Nintendo 3DS in 2011. Nintendo’s tactical franchise, in the hands of Intelligent Systems, was going through a bad time back then, to the extent that companies thought of their prompt disappearance.

The saga had come a long way since 1990, the year its first installment for NES debuted. After going through almost all Nintendo desktop and portable consoles, Fire Emblem was just the cult of a small niche of fans.

Its releases for Nintendo DS, GameCube and Wii were well received by fans of the series, but its sales figures were not so favorable. Despite this, Nintendo gave the green light to the development of Fire Emblem: Awakening.

This installment is important not only for being an excellent game and one of the best in the 3DS, because thanks to its success the franchise was able to continue alive. The development team was required to create a quality title that would sell at least 250,000 copies.

Otherwise, Fire Emblem: Awakening was going to be the finishing touch to end a great saga. The story goes that the creatives in charge of the project went out of their way to deliver a featured title, just as a kind of parting if they failed in sales.

Symbolically, the name of the game became that awakening that the franchise needed. Fire Emblem: Awakening was a success and managed to sell almost 2 million copies worldwide.

The game takes us to the continents Ylisse and Valm, where the story of Chrom, Lucina and our character, a key piece of the narrative, unfolds. Fire Emblem: Awakening polishes all the classic mechanics of the saga and incorporates some new ones, which have been kept in more recent installments thanks to their excellent performance.

The title will surprise you with the amount of hours of fun it can give you. It is a fairly robust installment that will keep you glued to the console for its exciting and complex battles, its great soundtrack, its deep elements of strategy and its exciting history.

To this we must add that the game takes full advantage of the capabilities of the laptop, where it looks incredible. Without a doubt Fire Emblem: Awakening is one of the best installments in the saga and a very good way to introduce yourself to it. Fire Emblem: Awakening is available for Nintendo 3DS only for $ 39.99.

A delivery that stands out in all its sections

To finish, I share the latest recommendations from the LEVEL UP team as part of the # QuédateEnCasa initiative. On this page you can find all the articles about it.

