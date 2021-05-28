‘Awaken the Fury’ – Ritchie’s Ghosts

There are movies that, above all, work. Or that above all, they are only asked to work.

Indeed, ‘Wake up the fury’ is one of these films that we do not ask of them, or that we do not have to ask for more or less. Films that are limited to work in their own way, and in a pragmatic and very efficient way for those who have their expectations as a spectator correctly adjusted. One of those movies that, as I like to say (sometimes), do not invent the wheel but make it turn properly.

The kind of movie that makes Jason Statham good, an actor as limited as he is successful when the suit fits him so well. As is the case, of course: A “poor thing” thriller that works in the same way as that ‘Ghosts of Mars’ by John Carpenter in which Statham also plays by the way. It is not that they are the same, but the way of proceeding of Guy Ritchie with ‘Wake up the fury’ comes to be the same.

That is, the use of a non-linear narrative supported by continuous flashbacks that animate, and quite what written on the plane will not be as animated or as effective. There will be those who think of Christopher Nolan, although Ritchie, unlike his compatriot, puts his ego aside and limits himself to comply in the same way that Carpenter would have done, focusing on telling a simple and honest story with amoral efficiency.

No, neither Ritchie nor Statham intend to save the world or the cinema. Nor does it seem that they want much more than Charles Bronson or Clint Eastwood do with those 70s thrillers that ‘Awaken the Fury’ also remembers in all its rawness and dryness. It’s more of the same but for those who can enjoy it, well done. And so well done that it works in its own way, and also works like a charm.

Little do the inconsistencies, coincidences or clichés on which it relies in an interested way end up importing. ‘Awaken the Fury’ is a solid manly action film and series B consistent with the model that embraces and serves as an excuse, justification and alibi. All this combined with a skillful montage that plays well on the distraction and a highly turned out cast that undoubtedly enjoys this merciless children’s game for adults.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex