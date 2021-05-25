AVT hunts down time-altering criminals

The imminent new series “Loki” Disney + introduces the Marvel Cinematic Universe Temporal Variation Agency. A “police” that watches over the integrity of the timeline. We already know details of this organization so they have progressed for the series and the comics themselves, but now more information comes from the hand of Tom Hiddleston.

As the lead actor explains, the AVT (or TVA in English) is behind those who consider time criminals. Basically they include in that bag anyone who with their actions alter what has been the line of events that the AVT itself has set. That is to say, this organization has been in charge of tracing what the future of events will be, and anyone who alters this with their actions is committing a crime.

If you have done something that alters history or the course of the future, according to the AVT, they take you to their headquarters and prosecute you as a time criminal. You could have literally done anything. The AVT is an organization that orders and monitors the passage of time. They have predetermined what happens in the past, the present and the future, in a straight line. And if you do something that deviates from that, or creates an alternate branch of reality, they take you to the AVT and charge you with crimes against the timeline., and you are a prisoner of time. It will come as no surprise to anyone that Loki is one of those time criminals. He has pushed the boat out. You have broken too many restrictions.

Undoubtedly, it is striking that they describe the work of the Temporal Variation Agency in this way, since that implies that directly the actions of the Avengers in “Avengers. Edngame ”would also be crimes against the timeline as events changed when they got hold of the Infinity Stones. They did not alter the parallel lines from which they “stole” the Gems, as they returned them to their place, but they did change events to end Thanos. We assume that this question will be addressed in some way in the series, at least as a quick mention, unless they cling to the idea that ending Thanos that way was also what was fixed.

From next June 9 We will begin to resolve these when the series premieres on Disney +.

Via information | Disney’s D23 Magazine | The Direct