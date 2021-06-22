Avril Lavingne reappears on TikTok with the same image as 20 years ago

The artist revived her hit “Sk8er Boi”, almost two decades after its launch, and had a special guest who surprised everyone with his talent. (Avril recorded this hit when she was already 26 years old).

In the clip, Lavigne is on a beach and appears lip-syncing her song, then deflects the camera towards the skater. Tony Hawk, another great reference from the 90s.

@avrillavigne He was a… @tonyhawk ## GoSkateboarding ## sk8rboi ♬ Sk8er Boi – Avril Lavigne

The 53-year-old skater is a legend: with more than six million followers on Instagram, he does all kinds of tricks with the skateboard and there is no track he does not dare to climb.

Hawk, wearing the same tie as the singer, makes a brief demonstration of his movements on a small ramp. The images drove their fans crazy and together they brought Lavigne’s hit song from the album back to the virtual world. Let go.