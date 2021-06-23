Avril Lavigne launches TikTok and the internet revives the theory of her replacement

In case you don’t remember, that crazy theory claims Lavigne committed suicide after his grandfather’s death in 2003. The evidence they use? Mainly the appearance of a mole on the singer’s face in photos, in addition to that apparently they are experts in body language because to ensure that she is a double, they have supposedly analyzed her gestures, her way of speaking and the change in her music.

“I don’t believe in many conspiracy theories, but Avril Lavigne’s replacement has to be real. I’m convinced of that hahaha.”

"I don't buy into many conspiracy theories but the replacement Avril Lavigne one has to be real. I'm convinced of it lol"

The thing about Avril’s theory reached such a level that “Avril Lavigne Conspiracy” became a trending topic. “Sincerely, every time I see Avril Lavigne I also think about that theory of the conspiracy that she died and is a girl named Melissa “.