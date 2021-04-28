Avril Lavigne had an immediate connection with her boyfriend Mod Sun, as reported by People. The couple has just released a new version of their song Flames and they need a promo. HA!

On Friday, the couple released a video for the acoustic version of their song “Flames,” which will be on Mod Sun’s next album, Internet Killed The Rockstar Deluxe, out May 7.

“Flames is a special song,” Lavigne said in a statement. “I love how the acoustic version came out. It really brings another layer of emotion to the song. “

Mod Sun, whose English stage name goes to “Movement On Dreams Stand Under None,” adds that he “wanted to offer a bright side to the story” with the acoustic version of “Flames.”

“I felt like I could paint a landscape through the acoustic guitar and string section,” he said. “I wanted to do something that felt like we were in your living room.”

Well, with those screams that he hits at first he almost makes me deaf (I with hearing aids).

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun released the original version of “Flames” in January, and the “Sk8er Boi” said she had an immediate connection from day one in the studio. “

“He is an incredible artist and producer,” she said. “This is the first time of many. Proud of what we did with Flames. “

The couple sparked romance rumors in February when they were photographed dining at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles. At the time, a source told People that they had been working in the studio “almost daily for about two months” on Avril’s new album, which is expected to come out later this year.

Mod Sun also got Avril’s name tattooed, and the couple has been spotted with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

So, Avril Lavigne had an immediate connection with her boyfriend Mod Sun, right! Check out his video of the acoustic version of Flames.

His screams and Avril’s furry …

but the song… Like it!

Share this news!