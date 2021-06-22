Avril Lavigne came to Tik Tok and her fans went crazy with her first video



Avril Lavigne.

Avril lavigne came to Tik Tok and received a warm welcome from her fans: the singer had a great idea for her first video and swept over 11 million views in less than a day. The artist revived her hit “Sk8er Boi”, almost two decades after its release, and had a special guest who surprised everyone with his talent.

In the clip, Lavigne is on a beach on a sunny day and lip-syncs her own song, then turns the camera towards the skateboarder. Tony Hawk. The 53-year-old skater is a legend: with more than six million followers on Instagram, he does all kinds of tricks with the skateboard and there is no track he does not dare to climb.

Hawk, wearing the same tie as the singer, makes a brief demonstration of his movements on a small ramp. The images drove their fans crazy and, together, they brought Lavigne’s hit song back to the virtual world, which belongs to the album Let Go and a few days ago it turned 19 years after its release.

@avrillavigne He was a… @tonyhawk #GoSkateboarding # sk8rboi ♬ Sk8er Boi – Avril Lavigne

Let’s remember that the artist was absent from the music industry for six years: in 2019, she explained to her followers that had gone through health problems. After a tough fight against Lyme disease, he was able to recover and transformed that difficult experience into a new album.

“I wrote in my bed during one of the scariest moments of my life; I had accepted death and I could feel that my body was shutting down, as if I was sinking under the water and I needed to get out for air, “he said in a way I post on Instagram. This is how he ended his recording silence, with the release of his album Head Above Water.