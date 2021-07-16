Avoiding covid-19, a double-edged sword

Shutterstock / Theera Disayarat ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Ax74zHMivyOwnY028Zml7w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYwOA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/RFfpUQdeZDsZlxZVR4GFKQ–~B/aD05MTI7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/37de956cea76c0253830fb681a87f2e6″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Ax74zHMivyOwnY028Zml7w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYwOA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/RFfpUQdeZDsZlxZVR4GFKQ–~B/aD05MTI7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/37de956cea76c0253830fb681a87f2e6″/>Pediatricians warn of a significant increase in cases of childhood bronchiolitis due to the off-season presence of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Shutterstock / Theera Disayarat

In recent weeks, pediatricians have been alerting us to a significant increase in cases of childhood bronchiolitis due to the off-season presence of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). This phenomenon is also being observed in other European countries and even in the southern hemisphere, in Australia and New Zealand.

RSV is a highly contagious Paramyxovirus, which is transmitted by direct contact or through droplets of saliva. It is a ubiquitous pathogen that can cause especially severe epidemics of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in infants and young children, seasonally in the winter months. However, this past winter season, as with the flu, there have been practically no cases.

Social distancing, confinement and the use of masks have been the most effective measures to reduce the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 worldwide. They are what in epidemiological jargon are called “non-pharmacological interventions”. The goal is to interrupt the chain of transmission by placing physical barriers between the infected person and vulnerable individuals. This, in addition to preventing the transmission of the coronavirus, has had an unexpected impact on the seasonal circulation of other respiratory viruses. For this reason, RSV or the flu have given rise to very weak epidemics or have practically disappeared in this last season, in both hemispheres.

However, these non-pharmacological interventions do not appear to have had the same effect on other respiratory viruses such as rhinovirus, adenovirus or bocavirus, which have continued to circulate. This appears to be a global effect: the Covid-19 pandemic has interrupted the usual seasonal epidemics of influenza and RSV, without altering the epidemiology of other respiratory viruses. A similar effect was already seen in RSV during the 2009 flu pandemic.

The fact that SARS-CoV-2 and influenza have not coincided at the same time this winter has been very good news. There was serious concern about how the overlap of the two viruses was going to behave. It had been suggested that the risk of death in people infected by influenza and SARS-CoV-2 simultaneously was higher than in those who were only infected by the coronavirus, especially in those over 70 years of age. The coincidence of several respiratory viruses with SARS-CoV-2 could have caused a carnage in the elderly.

Several are the causes that can explain this decline of the flu. Let’s not forget that SARS-CoV-2 and the flu are very different viruses.

It is very likely that the shorter incubation period of the flu, the existence of previous immunity, the intense vaccination campaign this year, the confinement measures, reduced travel, use of a mask, hygiene, social distancing, etc. have had a greater effect in reducing the transmission of this virus. On the contrary, the transmission of the coronavirus is also influenced much more by the effect of aerosols, the role of super-spreading events and people, and asymptomatic patients.

But what can we expect in the next few years? Could this beneficial effect be overshadowed by more intense-than-usual influenza or RSV epidemics in the future? Does the increase in RSV cases in the off-season bode well for what awaits us this winter?

A window to the coming winter

Dr. Ortiz de Lejarazu and collaborators have written a suggestive comment in Vaccines magazine. In general, protective immunity against some respiratory viruses has a limited duration in time: protection after exposure, either by vaccination or naturally, begins to wane within a few months. This is called seroevanescence. For example, in the case of influenza, protection after flu vaccination can drop below 60% one year after immunization. This phenomenon is much more pronounced in the elderly. In the case of RSV, the effect is a little more complex, and depends mainly on the maturation of the immune system from childhood and on repetitive infections throughout life. This means that the absence of exposure to these viruses for a while can reduce protection against them.

The accumulation of people who are losing this protection (due to lack of exposure, as we have discussed) could result in a group of susceptible people large enough to cause more serious influenza epidemics in the future, or a greater number of cases of the usual for other respiratory viruses. In this sense, it has been observed that after a low intensity influenza epidemic, most of the time the following epidemics tend to come earlier and be more intense and more serious. This phenomenon occurs because during warm winters the flu transmission rate is lower than usual and this implies that fewer people acquire a natural immunization. Therefore, a larger group of susceptible individuals is created during the following season due to a drop in herd immunity.

The current situation, in which a lower incidence of influenza and RSV is being produced in a forced way by those measures that we have called non-pharmacological interventions, could be similar to the more intense epidemics that occur after mild winters. Therefore, we could expect that this year the flu season will come forward and that it will be even more intense and serious than other years.

Therefore, for this winter it is suggested to strengthen the surveillance systems for this type of virus in primary care, promote differential diagnosis (such as rapid antigen tests) that allow distinguishing the type of virus in the face of very similar symptoms, reinforce flu vaccination programs especially in the most vulnerable people and, from now on, monitor what happens in the southern hemisphere. Avoiding covid-19 can be a double-edged sword.

