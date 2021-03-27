Avoid them! Mistakes you make on WhatsApp every day | Unsplash

On this occasion we will mention a few mistakes that you surely make every day in the famous messaging app WhatsApp and that you should definitely avoid, so read on and take note.

Today in Show News we will give you some tips and tricks to strengthen your account and make a much safer use of the application.

WhatsApp is an extremely useful application to communicate with an endless number of contacts in our day to day.

Within it we can make video calls, send photos, videos and share many experiences with all your contacts.

However, we have to be very careful with some activities or customs that we usually repeat when using the application of instant messaging.

Now thanks to the end-to-end encryption system, this application is extremely secure and protects our messages.

But we must also do our part to reinforce that personal security, and knowing certain tricks and functions, we can avoid some very common problems.

In fact, WhatsApp offers many applications to prevent strangers from invading our privacy or stealing our account.

There are still many things that this application can improve on, however, for now we can make good use of all the options that are available.

Next, we give you a series of tips so that you protect your account and avoid mistakes that most users make such as giving too much personal information in the profile, not using the phone’s biometric systems or letting anyone add you to a WhatsApp group.

1

Block old contacts

If you haven’t talked to former co-workers or neighbors in your old house for a long time, you can keep your phone on your mobile device, but not their contact on WhatsApp.

If you include them in the list of blocked contacts, they will not be able to see your profile or talk to you and if they want something important they can call you by phone, but this way you reinforce the privacy of your WhatsApp account.

two

Avoid revealing profile photos

You must bear in mind that there are contacts to whom you do not want to tell your private life, but who can see your profile picture.

It is for that reason that it is much better to avoid family photos or in private situations.

3

Activate 2-Step Verification

With this system you prevent another person from stealing the account or accessing it without your consent, it is one of the security mechanisms that WhatsApp first applied.

Settings> Account> Two-step verification> Activate> Enter a PIN> Next> Enter email.

It is worth mentioning that if you forget your PIN, you can disable email verification.

4

Use biometric sensors

With fingerprint or facial recognition you can further protect access to your messages.

This is how if you leave your mobile device on the table without monitoring and without blocking, so no one can gossip about the messages you send to someone else.

(Settings> Account> Privacy> Fingerprint lock> On)

5

Block your location tracking

If you want to tell a person where you are there are many ways to do it, it is not necessary for WhatsApp to be using your phone all the time to know where you are.

Disable this feature as long as you don’t need it. (Settings> Account> Privacy> Real-time location> None)

6

Control who can see your statuses

WhatsApp statuses is an option similar to the publications of any social network, however, here you can choose who sees them.

Maybe your hairdresser, co-workers, or lawyer shouldn’t know everything about your life.

7

Prevent anyone from including you in a group

If someone wants to include you in a group, they should first ask your permission and activate this function that protects your right to reject or accept the invitation.

Settings> Privacy> Groups> My contacts, except …> Choose all your contacts that you do not want to be added without invitation.

8

Protect your phone storage

WhatsApp saves all the photos and other files that are sent to the mobile device and that can saturate the space of your terminal, but you can block this function

(Settings> Chats> Save to reel)

9

Stop using Drive or iCloud backup

WhatsApp messages are protected with the end-to-end encryption system, but when the copy is uploaded to the cloud they lose this protection.

It would be more advisable to save the copy on a device that you have protected, such as your computer.

10

Don’t spread fake news

Do not share information or links without first checking their veracity and here we leave you a guide to detect fake news or hoaxes and stop being part of that huge chain of misinformation.

When you detect false information or a scam, notify the person who sent it to you.