If you don’t believe that markets should be regulated, then you will soon be trading and investing in digital currencies, therefore you should avoid cheating when trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. While financial posts and articles have always been inundated with dubious business stories in finance.

In case you want to be aware of the cryptocurrency market before Bitcoin halving, you should know that the market is in a tailspin and that Bitcoin may lower its price much more than expected. Just click on the link for more information.

Many of the old scams have been kicked out of the conventional system for a long time. However, they are still surviving in the cryptocurrency markets. When you see schemes that might look dubious, then you should stay away. It is like telling you that if something looks like a duck, it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it is very unlikely that it is a swan, to give you an analogy.

The main classic scam when trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is the Ponzi scheme

For starters, meet Charles Ponzi; who was an Italian swindler. So this scam is very simple. He promises huge profits to investors, then runs away with the invested cash.

This basic scam refuses to die with people like Bernie Madoff, who accumulated billions of dollars in losses for investors just a few years ago. In addition to petty scam artists who are sent to prison each year for small-scale Ponzi schemes.

So if you happen to see a cryptocurrency “project” that offers you returns of 10% a year or more and much less than 10% a month, it is surely a Ponzi scheme. A Ponzi works by paying old investors the capital invested by new investors and needs a growing group of investors to keep turning the wheel.

Profits don’t come from something as “messy” as a business, they come directly from the wallets of people who recently went into business who were scammed. As soon as the scheme runs out of new money, it collapses, though most of the time it collapses when the criminals behind the Ponzi scheme start to feel like the network is closing in on them and decide to disappear.

If the Ponzi scheme encourages old investors to find new investors, that’s another red flag, but the litmus test is straightforward. This is why if the scheme offers higher profits than you could get on Main Street from a trusted brand, it is a scam and the scam is more or less likely to be a Ponzi scheme as it is known.

The exit scam

This has been a kind of plague in the orbit of cryptocurrencies, especially among small exchanges. It has also been frequent in the Initial Coin Offerings, the so-called ICOs.

The easiest way to scam is to promote a scheme, get money from either an ICO or an exchange, collect the money, and run as fast as you can. This is why exchanges have taken this to a new level of sophistication.

Scammers take cryptocurrencies and allow trading with them. They sell such cryptocurrencies elsewhere and let customers think they are exchanging them. But in fact, they are playing with the exchange’s accounting system.

Likewise, balances do not reflect cryptocurrencies in cold exchange wallets that are gone forever. When withdrawal requests get too close to the limits of their own stripped wallets, they close the store.

Now the exchange wallets could have been hacked, they could have lost the cryptocurrencies by mistake or they could have sold the coins to pay wages. But the result is the same, the cryptocurrencies are gone and the exchange is also fading. So a quick error page opens and says goodbye to you and your cryptocurrencies.

A new gap for this model, is to demand that their clients know the client (KYC), this is how they usually reject the KYC result to large clients and then close, hoping that the exit scam can be camouflaged by problems KYC and other similar wrong addresses.

What to do to protect yourself when trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies?

First of all, you shouldn’t keep large cryptocurrency balances on exchanges. You must constantly take out your cryptocurrencies and place them on Blockchain. In a bagless wallet. You must reject any exchange that is not paid quickly or cannot communicate.

Basically, you should never trust any exchange because they are like banks. It doesn’t matter how respected they are, how regulated they are. As well as, how much money do they have, how big are their offices, how full of executives. This is because most banks fail. As simple as that.

Exchanges are banks themselves because they operate with only a fraction of the currencies that are traded. Actually moving around Blockchain. When you exchange Bitcoin (BTC) for Litecoin (LTC), all that happens is that an accounting system tells you how many you had then and how many you have now.

Cryptocurrencies, if they exist, are kept in a cold wallet with no real connection to the accounting system. So when you request to take out your Bitcoin and some other cryptocurrencies, that trade is likely to be completely disconnected from the exchange’s trade. Apart from a new account entry where you took out Bitcoin and your balance is now lower.

Safety above all

Also, think that an exchange is also like a casino. You give someone cash, who gives you chips. You play with the chips and if you have any left, you return with the one who gave you the chips, who takes cash out of a drawer and takes your remaining chips.

This disconnect between real cryptocurrencies and the numbers you play with when trading, leads to the exchange’s ability to act as a fractional reserve bank. To give you an example, it’s like not having enough money to pay all depositors if they all knocked on the door at the same time.

In the same way, an exchange can shorten cryptocurrencies to infinity and will only get into trouble when the cryptocurrency realizes and “bites” as it recovers. So, as long as the cryptocurrency falls, an exchange that has shortened a load of coins is in a happy land, but as soon as the market shoots up, they will be burned out.

In this way, you should be careful with the increase in the prices of cryptocurrencies and the slow payments of the exchanges. If you see this, you just have to run away. Keep moving your cryptocurrencies so you can see an exchange that begins to “stutter” with your payments as it gets into trouble and begins preparing to make a lightning flight.

Trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies: the driving stop

We illustrate: it is the middle of the night and you are asleep. Bitcoin seems to have dropped about $ 2,000 in just two minutes and that killed your stop and you lost that trade for the sum of $ 1,000. Interestingly, the market rose much later. It is to never see anything else.

This is what is known as a driving stop and can come from anywhere. Likewise, it can come from an exchange that knows where your stops are. You can lock the price with fake moves and sweep the winnings.

Also, you can do this by selling real cryptocurrencies, knowing that you will do more at the stops than you will lose selling enough cryptocurrencies to bring the price down in a minute. And then having to buy them again.

The good thing about stopping the sale is getting the cryptocurrencies back from the stop deck. It’s like a license to print money and throughout history, broker types have been unable to resist temptation. So big holders of rich cryptocurrencies don’t throw them on the market in just a minute.

Why would they do this when they can escape for a few hours? Well traders also play the driving stop game. But generally it is the “house” that plays the most because they have all the information to perfectly time this crime.

The illegality of this does not prevent it from happening even in stocks and commodities in these modern times. However, these days it is a rarer threat than it was before. But it seems that when trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, it appears to be abundant.

What should a trader do?

To start, you must stop the losses (stop losses) registered on the platform. Better yet, don’t take advantage of it so much that you can’t move through these movements. Leverage is death even without stopping.

However, with visible stops on the platform, you will lose even your shirt. It is better to trade without leverage and without stops. However, you will surely know that leverage is seductive and the beginning trader is inevitably drawn to it.

This is how platforms do not provide leverage and stop because it is in your interest. It is also because it is on their platforms which reflect that trade is not a supportive exchange environment. If you’re going to trade with stops, make them mental.

If you are going to use leverage, you must make sure that it is low and if it is high, you must keep in mind that you must monitor that position more and more. But better yet, buy and wait. This is because by the time you can read this, Bitcoin’s halving (halving) will have already happened.

