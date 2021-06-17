Avoid problems with the DGT label, can I put it on a side window?

You don’t support the DGT label. We understand it. We also do not like to wear stickers on the windshield and in fact we have told you how to place the DGT label without ruining the aesthetics of our car. And that is why you have considered placing the DGT environmental label on a side window. At this point, we will tell you why you should not do it, why it is not legal and what alternatives you have.

In 2018 an order was published by which the General Directorate of Traffic introduced the environmental distinctive / label, an effective instrument, especially in the hands of city councils, to regulate traffic in the city based on how polluting or “ecological” a car is. The environmental label has led to the promotion of vehicles that, due to their technology, receive the ECO label, or the much coveted Zero Emissions label.

We continue to go around with the DGT environmental label and with doubts that our readers have sent us, such as how and where it should be placed. Can I put the DGT environmental label on a side window?

DGT environmental labels.

Can I put the DGT label on a side window?

Every day you send us dozens of questions regarding current affairs and regulations of the DGT. Our reader Toni complained about the size of the environmental labels, round and too large, unnecessarily occupying the windshield’s field of view. In fact, he wondered if it could even violate article 18 of the General Traffic Regulations, which establishes the obligation of the driver to “maintain the necessary field of vision.”

Being in the lower right corner it is difficult to interpret that the environmental label could obstruct the vision of the driver. Now, our reader proposed an alternative and consulted us about its legality, why not stick it on a side window, even if there is space on the windshield? Does the standard allow it?

Without further ado. No, the regulations do not allow us to place the DGT environmental label on a side window. The DGT environmental label – technically “V25 Environmental Distinction” – was regulated after the publication of order PCI / 810/2018 with which annexes II, XI and XVIII of the General Vehicle Regulations were modified. We have to refer to the latter to understand the regulations regarding the environmental label.

DGT environmental label C.

How big must the DGT environmental label be?

Annex XI of the General Vehicle Regulations defines the nature of the environmental label and its size. And it is interesting to mention that the regulations establish the maximum size of the environmental label, but not a minimum size, so it could certainly be smaller.

However, as it is an official badge, regulated and issued by Traffic, a standard size corresponding to the maximum is used, 97 millimeters in diameter for vehicles and vans and 87 millimeters for motorcycles. What the regulations say is the following:

The environmental badges are circular and have a diameter of a maximum of 97 mm for vehicles fitted with a windscreen and a maximum of 87 mm for other vehicles.

DGT ECO label.

Where and how do I place the environmental badge?

As we have already told you on numerous occasions, in which we have talked to you about how to place the environmental label, the regulations are very clear in this regard. If you have a front windshield, which is what happens in a car, the DGT label must necessarily be placed in the lower right corner of the windshield. The environmental label, in addition, is self-adhesive on its printed side, and is therefore designed so that it can be placed on the inside of the windshield and can be seen correctly from the outside.

This is how it reads in the General Vehicle Regulations:

If the vehicle has a front windshield, the badge will be placed in the lower right corner of it, on the inside. The printed side of the badge will be self-adhesive

The case of a motorcycle, which does not have a windshield, is also established:

In the event that the vehicle does not have a windshield, the badge will be placed in a clearly visible place. In this case, the unprinted side will be self-adhesive.

With which we can only conclude one thing. The DGT environmental label cannot be placed anywhere, neither on a side window, nor on the bodywork, nor in any other place than the one established in the General Vehicle Regulations. The DGT environmental label must always be placed in the lower right corner of the windshield.

Support for the parking ticket on the windshield.

Place the DGT label without ruining the aesthetics of our car

At Diariomotor we have developed a guide to tell you how to place the DGT environmental label. My colleague Sergio, who made public that he is not a fan of stickers or stickers, and that he cares a lot about the appearance of his cars, proposed us an intelligent solution, laminate the DGT environmental label. In this way, we could use another temporary adhesive to place the label when necessary and mandatory.

With a transparent holder for parking tickets, or three pieces of adhesive tape, we could put the label on the windshield when necessary and keep it in the glove compartment the rest of the time.

Zero Emissions Label of the DGT.

In any case, it is important to know that the DGT environmental label will be mandatory in more and more cities. In 2023 all localities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, which in Spain are currently 149 cities, will have to establish Low Emission Zones.

And in those Low Emission Zones it will only be possible to access with a certain environmental label – probably ECO and Zero Emissions – and other restrictions and obligations will be established, such as carrying the environmental label when accessing many cities.