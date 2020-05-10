Buying what is necessary is essential to save your money and not overspend when shopping at the supermarket. Although it is true that sometimes you can give yourself some cravings, knowing what you are going to buy is important so that your money does not go away like “water”. Read: SAT: Do non-profit companies pay VAT?

With the COVID-19 pandemic, purchases rebounded in various supermarkets and with the current economic instability, it is necessary for you to think before you want to buy a product.

Before you run to empty the stores and your pockets, you should know these tips that will help your money survive the expenses and your finances are well.

Read: Condusef: You can file your complaint against a bank, without leaving home

Read: Home office: how to make it more effective?

The tips we give you are the following:

Make sure that the item you are going to buy is something essential or necessary and that it is worth the expense.

Before buying, compare the prices in different stores, with this you will know where the price is the best as well as the quality of the product.

Verify that the cost of the product or products you are going to purchase does not exceed your budget and, above all, that it does not affect your finances in the medium or long term.

Take advantage of the months without interest, but particularly make sure that they are items whose useful life is longer than the time it takes to pay for them.

Before going to the supermarket, make a shopping list and try to limit yourself only in what you select.

When shopping you must be cautious and careful, this does not mean that you stop buying, but that you do it cleverly, trying to get the most out of promotions and discounts.

Always be careful not to get into debt beyond your ability to pay and not to use your credit card for everything, as this can be a great blow to your economy in the long term.

.