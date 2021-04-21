Avoid doing this before or after getting vaccinated against COVID-19

First of all, don’t take over-the-counter medications, as they could hinder your body’s response to the vaccine.

Do not get a tattoo or piercing in the days before or after, as body modifications could stimulate an adverse response.

Be cautious when exercising. It is best to stay at rest, especially in the days immediately after vaccination.

Do not schedule other vaccines around COVID-19, as it is still unknown how different types of vaccine might interact with each other.

Drink enough water. Staying hydrated supports the immune system and benefits its responsiveness.

Keep your vaccination record updated. It is important to have all the information regarding your vaccination history on hand, which allows health professionals to make informed decisions.

Finally, on the day of the vaccination, do not forget to wear clothes that facilitate access to the upper arm area, to facilitate the work of health personnel. Avoid clothing that oppresses you in that area; Instead, you can opt for loose jackets or sweaters that can be easily removed.