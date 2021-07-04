AVM FRITZ! WLAN Stick AC 860, a second life to your computer

The FRITZ! WLAN Stick AC 860 from AVM is a USB drive, compact and with a simple design, which allows us to enjoy Wi-Fi 4 and Wi-Fi 5 (dual band) connection on any laptop or PC that has a connector USB 3.0 or higher. I know what you are thinking, that it is impossible that it is not compatible with the USB 2.0 standard, and it is, it is compatible with that connector, but it has lower transfer speeds, and therefore can limit us if we use very fast connections.

To understand it better, just look at the performance data for each type of connector. USB 2.0 operates at a maximum of 480 Mbps, while the USB 3.0 connector reaches the 4,800 Mbps. With the FRITZ! WLAN Stick AC 860 from AVM, we can achieve speeds of up to 866 Mbps under the Wi-Fi 5 standard, and up to 300 Mbps with the Wi-Fi 4 standard. The numbers speak for themselves, in my case, I have an Internet connection that exceeds 900 Mbps (symmetric), connect the AVM FRITZ! WLAN Stick AC 860 in a USB 2.0 port would prevent me from enjoying its full performance.

USB 3.0 connectors have been around for a long time, so most of the equipment that is still used today has this connector, except in the case of very old models. To start using the AVM FRITZ! WLAN Stick AC 860 just plug it into your PC or laptop and voila, you will be able to connect to the Internet via Wi-Fi 5 or Wi-Fi 4, and you will enjoy a high-performance connection, without having to waste time opening your PC to mount a network card.

It is compatible with the WPS system, which simplifies linking the router, and if you have an AVM FRITZ! Box you can use Stick & Surf. This technology allows you to insert the AVM FRITZ! WLAN Stick AC 860 into a USB port of your FRITZ! Box and automatically apply the network settings you have. Once done, you can reconnect it to your PC and you will have everything ready.

FRITZ! WLAN Stick AC 860 from AVM: A look at its keys

It is a USB network adapter compatible with USB 2.0 and USB 3.0. Easy to use. It does not require complex configurations, thanks to the support of WPS technology. It fully integrates with FRITZ! Box routers, and supports “Stick & Surf” technology. It works in dual band (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), and is compatible with Wi-Fi 4 and Wi-Fi 5 standards. It reaches a maximum speed of 300 Mbps under Wi-Fi 4 and 866 Mbps under Wi-Fi 5 Integrates WPA2 encryption. Configurable transmission power. It has two LED indicators that allow viewing the connection and activity, and built-in antennas. Receive free firmware and driver updates to improve performance and security. It has a five-year warranty.

We can buy the FRITZ! WLAN Stick AC 860 from AVM for 42.69 euros on Amazon, a pretty good price considering everything it offers. This solution will allow us enjoy a high-performance Wi-Fi connection effortlessly, without compatibility problems and without having to go into hardware updates, which we would have to do if we opted for a network card.

