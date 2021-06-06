AVM FRITZ! Repeater 3000, a top-of-the-range repeater

The FRITZ! Repeater 3000 from AVM is quite a curious device. At first glance it may seem like a router, but nothing could be further from the truth, is a high performance Wi-Fi Mesh repeater which positions, within the catalog of the German company, as the most powerful solution they offer right now. This means that it is the top of the range model, and its specifications place it at the top, as we will see in this article.

Unlike other repeaters, the FRITZ! Repeater 3000 does not plug directly into a socket. It is connected to the current, but due to its format and design we can place it on a table, from a shelf or anywhere we can think of, as long as we are careful to make sure we have a plug nearby, and not place it too far from the router since, like any other repeater, it needs to receive the signal from it in a stable way in order to properly repeat the Wi-Fi connection.

The installation and configuration process of the FRITZ! Repeater 3000 is very simple, and thanks to its vertical format and its white color With shades of red, it fits in practically any corner and with any style and decoration, but what is it that makes it so special? Keep reading, we are going to find out.

How does the AVM FRITZ! Repeater 3000 make a difference?

We have already seen the most obvious, with an unusual design and a format that allows us to place it in higher positions. This helps to extend the scope a bit more, and gives you greater versatility.

At the level of performance it also makes an important difference, since we are facing a Wi-Fi Mesh repeater that integrates perfectly in multi-device environments, and that is capable of working in triple band following this division:

5 GHz band (2 × 2) at 866 Mbps. 5 GHz band (4 × 4) at 1,733 Mbps. 2.4 GHz band (2 × 2) at 400 Mbps.

As we can see, it is capable of connecting the devices that we are using in three different bands, each with a different bandwidth, and supports the standards Wi-Fi 5, formerly known as Wi-Fi AC, and Wi-Fi 4, also known as Wi-Fi N.

Performance is important, but what if you need to connect by cable? With the AVM FRITZ! Repeater 3000 you have nothing to worry about, as it has two Gigabit LAN ports, which will allow you to connect a console, a PC, a television or whatever else you need, and enjoy a bandwidth of 1 Gbps.

Taking a look at the advanced technologies integrated into the AVM FRITZ! Repeater 3000, we see that this repeater does not compromise, as it comes with “Band steering”, “AP steering”, “crossband repeating” and “self-healing”, which means that it automatically adjusts the connection based on distance to achieve the best possible performance, and in case of signal loss it automatically repairs the connection, without us having to do anything.

For the rest, this model has an LED lighting system that helps us determine the intensity of the signal, and that will help us find the optimal placement point. It is compatible with FRITZ! Apps, uses the FRTIZ! OS operating system and offers WPA2 encryption and WPS support, which facilitates an easy, comfortable and secure integration.

The FRITZ! OS operating system is periodically updated with firmware revisions, which introduce security and performance improvements, as well as new functions that allow, in short, to continue to get the most out of the AVM FRITZ! Repeater 3000’s hardware for longer, maximizing its useful life and allowing optimal use at all times.

