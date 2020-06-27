The German company AVM has published a new video on its YouTube channel where they review, in a pleasant and simple way, all the keys that define and differentiate the FRITZ! Repeater 3000, 2400, 1200 and 600.

As our regular readers will remember, the FRITZ! Repeater 3000 is the most powerful of the three. We already had the opportunity to talk about it about a year ago, when it arrived in Spain, and today it remains the most interesting option for demanding users who want to enjoy the best level of performance. Its triple band configuration, its high transfer speeds and its Wi-Fi Mesh support make it a safe value.

The FRITZ! Repeater 2400 is another of the most interesting AVM models. It is aimed at those users who have a tighter budgetBut they don’t want to compromise on top-notch performance. The FRITZ! Repeater 1200 ranks in the mid-range and offers great value for money, while AVM’s FRITZ! Repeater 600 ranks as an economic alternative capable of reaching nothing more and nothing less than 600 Mbps.

Which AVM FRITZ! Repeater best suits my needs?

With the description we have given you you can start to get an idea of ​​which of these four models is the best option for you, but if you want to have a clearer vision I recommend you take a look at the links that we have left in the previous paragraphs, and do not miss the video that you will find just at the end of the article.

This video collects a very interesting explanation how AVM FRITZ! Repeater 3000, 2400, 1200 and 600 repeaters work, how we should use them and what features they offer. Both the focus of the video and the execution and the information it contains are very careful and it turns out truly useful, so don’t miss it.

If you are thinking of buying a repeater and you still have doubts even after reviewing all the information and watching the attached video, don’t worry, you can leave us a fair comment and both we and our community we will help you solve it so you can get the right purchase for your new Wi-Fi repeater.