Julio Gutierrez

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 31, 2020, p. 22

Sales via e-commerce reached the levels of growth that digital platforms expected to achieve in the next three years. This is the result of the containment measures derived from the Covid-19 pandemic, says Jonathan Sarmina, director of MercadoCrédito, MercadoLibre’s financing area.

He details that requests for credit through digital channels, both for companies and consumers, have had an upward trend and it is expected that, in the short term and after the crisis caused by the new coronavirus, more and more people choose to acquire financing for the digital way.

We have seen that purchases and sales through electronic commerce have accelerated to the levels we had projected for the next three years, says the manager in an interview.

Sarmina says that, given the current conditions, credit applications from companies and consumers through the digital channel have had an upward trend, which is why it was decided to increase the supply of loans.

We have an increase in the financing offer of more than 700 million pesos in credits for users of the platform. When sales increase at an exponential level, what our entrepreneurs require is greater liquidity and that is accompanied by what we detect and that is why we raise it. The increase in requests from entrepreneurs so far in the pandemic is 35 percent.

MercadoCrédito offers credit lines of up to 2 million pesos to the sellers of the MercadoLibre platform to be settled in 12 months. So far the average request ranges from 150,000 to 200,000 pesos. As for consumption, the line is 650 per purchase.

In consumption, as the possibilities of purchasing in the physical world decrease, there is more demand in digital, but we face that only 10 or 12 percent of the population has a credit card. Maybe 20 percent debit. In other words, the rest do not have access to financing. That is our potential or market, he says.

Sarmina points out that, despite the increase in requests for financing from businessmen and consumers, these have not yet reached their peak, before the resumption of economic activities, since the Hot Sale, which is underway, will further increase the demand for financing for purchase products online.

Financing is so little attended in Mexico that the potential is enormous. We are talking about the fact that perhaps 70 percent of the Mexican population does not have access, that between 25 and 30 percent of SMEs have bank credit and that makes the pie enormous.

He adds: “We need to adapt solutions. We are going to see a high demand for entrepreneurial credit these weeks due to the Hot Sale and consumption as well. Then there will come credits that will help entrepreneurs in the medium term. ”

He estimates that 2020 will be a very good year for the platform, due to the magnitude of the pandemic.

.