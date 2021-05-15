Avispa Fukuoka leaves Vegalta Sendai without scoring points (0-1)

05/15/2021 at 9:06 AM CEST

The Wasp managed to beat by the minimum Vegalta Sendai this saturday in the Yurtec Stadium Sendai (0-1). The Vegalta Sendai He faced the match wanting to overcome his league score after losing the last game against the Urawa Reds by a score of 2-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Fukuoka Wasp won in his last two competition matches against him Kashiwa Reysol in his stadium and the Urawa Reds in his fiefdom, by 1-0 and 2-0 respectively and had a streak of four consecutive victories. After the result obtained, the Sendai set is eighteenth, while the Wasp he is fifth at the end of the game.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half he scored a goal Fukuoka Wasp, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Watari on the verge of the end, in 91, ending the match with a result of 0-1 in the light.

The coaches of both teams decided to use all the available changes. In the Vegalta Sendai they entered Matsushita, Martinus, Teruyama, Nakahara Y Akasaki replacing Ryoma Kida, Sekiguchi, Takumi mase, Kato Y Uehara, Meanwhile he Wasp gave entrance to Juanma, Yamagishi, Watari, Shigehiro Y Yuzawa for Mary, Bruno mendes, Sugimoto, Tanabe Y Kanamori.

In the match the referee cautioned the home team with three yellow cards only. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Nishimura, Foguinho Y Martinus.

With this victory away, the team of Shigetoshi Hasebe ranked fifth with 25 points, while the team led by Makoto Teguramori he was in eighteenth place with six points at the end of the game.

On the next round of the J1 Japanese League, both the Fukuoka Wasp As the Vegalta Sendai will play at home a new game against him Shonan bellmare and the Oita Trinita respectively.

Data sheetVegalta Sendai:Slowik, Hiraoka, Yoshino, Ishihara, Takumi Mase (Teruyama, min.70), Foguinho, Uehara (Akasaki, min.83), Sekiguchi (Martinus, min.70), Ryoma Kida (Matsushita, min.54), Kato ( Nakahara, min.83) and NishimuraFukuoka Wasp:Murakami, Douglas Grolli, Nara, Shichi, Salomonsson, Tanabe (Shigehiro, min.83), Hiroyuki, Sugimoto (Watari, min.63), Kanamori (Yuzawa, min.83), Bruno Mendes (Yamagishi, min.58) and Mary (Juanma, min.57)Stadium:Yurtec Stadium SendaiGoals:Watari (0-1, min. 91)