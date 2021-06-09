Avisaíl García reached 110 home runs in the Major Leagues

The Venezuelan of the Milwaukee Brewers, Avisaíl García, hit his twelfth homer of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), being in the visit of his team against the Cincinnati Reds.

In the fourth episode of the game Brewers vs. Rojos, the Venezuelan of Avisaíl García continues to demonstrate the great offensive moment of the 2021 season of Big leagues and hit his 12th home run of the year.

Sean Doolittle was the victim in this opportunity of Garcia, who left a four-seam straight in the zone of power of the Venezuelan and he did not think twice to connect with all power and add one more home run in the current harvest of MLB.

Here’s the home run:

Here’s the fourth-inning dinger you ordered. # ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/EHcl6dtH33 – Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) June 9, 2021

That pitching at 92 miles Garcia he connected it in the best way and sent it deep into left field and hit a home run that tied the meeting to a race between the Brewers and Reds in the city of Cincinnati.

That new home run by the Venezuelan from the Brewers had an exit velocity of 102 miles per hour and reached 380 feet, showing with this that he continues with a good moment in the MLB 2021.

Now, Avisaíl García he has 33 RBIs and a total of 55 hits in 183 at-bats.