Avilés Stadium keeps the three points after beating Colunga 0-2

06/06/2021 at 11:39 PM CEST

The Colunga and the Aviles Stadium They ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a result of 0-2 and a victory for the Avilés team. The Colunga wanted to improve their figures in the tournament after drawing 1-1 in the last duel played against the Pravian. On the part of the visiting team, the Aviles Stadium he was defeated 0-2 in the last game he played against Club Siero. Thanks to this result, the Avilés team is sixth, while the Colunga he is fourth at the end of the game.

The game started in a positive way for him Aviles Stadium, which opened the scoreboard with a bit of Ciarrocchi, ending the first half with the result of 0-1.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the Avilés team, who increased their advantage with a goal from Gabri ajuchi in the 80th minute, thus ending the match with the score of 0-2.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Gelu, Josin Remuñán, Pablo Martinez, René Montoto Y Pablo Ablanedo replacing Menendez, Taehun, Fanjul, Jose Antonio Y Castro, while the changes by the visiting team were Zapico, Ordonez, Gabri ajuchi, Fernandez Y Neighbour, which entered through Samu, Nestor Bustelo, Barragan, Ito Y Chini.

In the duel there was a total of one yellow card only for the Avilés team. Specifically, the referee showed a yellow card to Barragan.

With this result, the Colunga he gets 35 points and the Aviles Stadium it goes up to 28 points.

Data sheetColunga:Yago, Alvaro Moreno, Aldo, Taehun (Josín Remuñán, min.57), Jose Antonio (René Montoto, min.75), Fanjul (Pablo Martínez, min.72), Davis, Menéndez (Gelu, min.57), Dani Corgo, Julen and Castro (Pablo Ablanedo, min.75)Aviles Stadium:Javi Menes, Fran Momparler, Barragan (Gabri Ajuchi, min.60), Babafemo, Ciarrocchi, Barro, Samu (Zapico, min.45), Adrián, Chini (Vecino, min.80), Nestor Bustelo (Ordóñez, min.60 ) and Ito (Fernandez, min. 80)Stadium:SantianesGoals:Ciarrocchi (0-1, min. 46) and Gabri Ajuchi (0-2, min. 80)