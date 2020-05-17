© ESdiario

José Antonio Avilés, in ‘Survivors’

New chapter in scandal of the heart that has managed, in just a couple of weeks, to eclipse Merlos Place: the hidden life of José Antonio Avilés, accused of cheating and rip-offs, including his own resume.

But it was not one more chapter, because the contestant of Survivors has faced, after the scandal broke, one of the most difficult moments of his life: being subjected to a third degree for your boss, Emma Garcia, and by his colleagues in the Viva la Vida program.

Emma Garcia

The devastating phrase of Emma García about José Antonio Avilés

He has done it through a call telephone, in which he has been completely dejected, making it clear that he is not going through his best moment.

“I’m ashamed of everything”

Just listen to Emma García, the contestant of Survivors 2020 It has been collapsed and he assured that he never thought that his “return to the program would be like this”. “I am sorry to have to do this type of interview, I am very ashamed of everything,” he said between tears.

José Antonio did not want to overlook the effort that Viva la vida has made to defend him and wanted to dedicate a few words to his colleagues. “I want excuse me for him Brown that you have had to eat ”and he was grateful that they had“ fought against all odds ”.

The collaborator of Viva la vida has assured that he was having a very embarrassing moment and he has made it known to the presenter: “It gives me tremendous shame to look at your face, Emma“He said without stopping crying for a single moment.

Avilés has assured that if he was crying it was because he is not well, but that he was asking for a opportunity to start from scratch. He assures that, for him, the entrance to Survivors was an escape route to detoxify “from the world in which she lived“