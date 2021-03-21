Avilés assures that Rocío Flores could have gone to ‘Survivors’ knowing that her mother tried to commit suicide

José Antonio Avilés, collaborator of the Telecinco network program Live life has revealed this Sunday that Rocío Flores could have attended the contest Survivors knowing that his mother, Rocío Carrasco, suicide was attempted.

The collaborator, who was in Honduras, said that Rocío Flores wanted to talk to her mother at all costs to find out how she was: “She was very nervous and thought something was wrong”, Aviles said.

Kiko Matamoros confirmed these facts and added more information: “When this episode happens, Rocío Flores does know that her mother has suffered a crisis and that she is hospitalized. She and Antonio David know it. In fact, they are trying to get in touch with her. “

According to Kiko Matamoros, that communication “it was impossibleI don’t know if because of the mother’s conditions or because they say she didn’t have to have contact with the family. “

“She knew that her mother had been hospitalized and they even asked me if something had happened, they called me worried“added contributor Kiko Matamoros.

This Sunday the first episode of a documentary about the life of Rocío Carrasco, who is the daughter of the deceased, was broadcast on Telecinco Pedro Carrascoboxer and Rocío Jurado, singer.