José Antonio AVilés

This weekend has caused a great impact the serious threats that the journalist has received Isabel Rábago. The collaborator of ESdiario and of Viva la vida de Telecinco she confessed on Saturday, terrified, that an individual sent her some emails creepy a few days ago for not completely believing the accusations that he made against his program partner, José Antonio Avilés, lately very concerned by an alleged network of tricks and scams.

Isabel Rábago has collapsed on the set of ‘Viva la vida’

Isabel Rábago, terrified: “I’m going to pound your head”

But Rábago is not the only one to receive threats. Own Aviles has confessed to Emma Garcia and his colleagues who are also receiving a series of horrifying messages on social networks that make him fear for his own lifetime.

José Avilés participated in the Emma García program in Telecinco to show regretful for their lies. But he took the opportunity to comment on the threats who is suffering.

A more serious matter than I thought

At first, the collaborator of Viva la vida has confessed that he did not want to give importance, but afterwards things have become more serious than it seemed.

“As I find you on the street I will killI’m going to quarter, I’m going to put the bait in sand … “are some of the messages who claims to receive Avilés from an individual through Instagram.

As the program has been able to find out, these threats are not spilled from a profile false. The person writing is apparently wearing a normal activity networking.

José Antonio Avilés and Ana Rosa Quintana

The tremendous mess in which Avilés was able to put Ana Rosa Quintana with one of her pufos

Avilés has not yet denounced these events. Wants to pass the quarantine bound, confined to her home, after her return from Honduras. But add a disturbing fact: the person who threatens you would also be doing the same with others Famous television.

“He has even told me that he knows where alive“Says Avilés, visibly concerned.