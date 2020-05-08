The Canaero leader urged the intervention of the Mexican government, with which he dialogues through the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT)

With 80 percent of the fleet ashore due to the crisis of coronavirus COVID-19, the mexican aviation industry will lose 5 thousand 291 million dollars in 2020, warned this Thursday Luis Noriega, president of the National Chamber of Air Transport (Canaero).

This implies that 534 thousand jobs are at risk of the 1.4 million that the sector has, which represents 3.05 percent of the GDP national, estimated Noriega in the presentation of the third report “COVID-Industrial” of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin).

Noting that each job lost in this industry represents 28 fewer jobs in the entire value chain, the Canaero leader urged the intervention of the Mexican government, with which he dialogues through Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT).

“We see a need to act and act in a timely manner to ensure the survival of the industry. In the short term, we are seeking cost reduction through conversations with airport groups, “he said.

While other countries are on the decline in the contagion curve, this week Mexico faces its most critical phase of COVID-19, which has caused 27,634 confirmed cases and 2,704 deaths in the country.

Amid this reality, the country’s main airport groups this week reported falls of more than 90% per year in passenger traffic in April.

For the president of Canaero, which groups airlines operating in Mexico, this represents a challenge, reporting 40 percent of passengers say they will wait six months to travel again.

Therefore, he estimated that “in the best case”, they will operate this year with 50 percent of the installed capacity in 2020.

“As Mexico is entering the peak of the contagion process, we have been affected by international flights for two months now, and we are going to end up leaving probably a little later than some other countries, and that will obviously generate major complications,” said Noriega. .

Blow to restaurants

The restaurant sector, which contributes more than 15 percent of tourism GDP, will lose up to 100 billion pesos (4,168 million dollars), 30 percent of its current value, predicted Francisco Fernández, president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac).

La Canirac has 30,000 restaurants closed definitively so far in the crisis, which began in March, as only 15 percent of establishments can adapt to offer food to arrive.

The business leader recalled that 98 percent of the more than 635 thousand economic units registered by the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (Inegi), they are micro, small and medium-sized companies (mipymes), on which 2.1 million direct jobs depend, 58 percent of women.

“In a rather optimistic estimate we can lose 10 percent of those jobs,” said Fernández.

Prepare protocols

With no definitive opening date, Concamin is already preparing protocols for the immediate reactivation of key sectors for trade with the United States and Canada, reported Francisco Cervantes, president of the confederation.

Although US businessmen have asked to open industrial sectors in Mexico, such as the automotive one, on May 12, Cervantes argued that they will follow the guidelines of the General Health Council, which has established May 17 as the reopening date for low-contagion regions.

With information from EFE