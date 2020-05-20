The Colombian-Bolivian businessman Germán Efromovich, a former director of the Colombian airline Avianca and owner of the industrial conglomerate Synergy Group, is interested in buying the Italian airline Alitalia, in bankruptcy since May 2017, the Italian media reported today.

Efromovich has sent a letter to the Italian Ministry of Economic Development and the temporary administrator who manages the company, Giuseppe Leogrande, to communicate their interest in buying Alitalia in full and their availability to form “a possible public-private partnership with the Government of Italy. ”That aims to relaunch what was the country’s flag carrier in the past, according to the same sources.

Sources from Alitalia and the Italian Ministry of Economic Development consulted by EFE declined to comment.

Efromovich’s group wants to promote long-haul routes and organize the airline around three pillars: aviation, maintenance and ground services.

In addition, it is committed to a renewal of the fleet and an improvement in the technical and human heritage (ground and flight personnel), the Italian media assures.

In June 2019 Efromovich was already interested in buying 30% of Alitalia and said in an interview with the economic newspaper “Il Sole 24 Ore” that he wanted “to participate in the management and restructuring of the airline”.

The Italian government announced in March its intention to nationalize the airline, after no private investor in three years has been interested in acquiring it entirely to save it.

The Minister of Economic Development of Italy, Stefano Patuanelli, stressed in early May that the Executive will inject at least 3,000 million euros in the new Alitalia, which will try to “protect current employment levels” and “will focus on everything on long-haul routes, also with new transatlantic alliances ”.

Since May 2017, Italy has granted Alitalia two state loans of 900 million and 400 million to guarantee its operation.

Efromovich was removed from Avianca’s board for failing to repay a $ 456 million loan from the United States airline United Airlines.

