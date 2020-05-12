(Bloomberg) – Avianca Holdings SA expects the Colombian government to play a key role in its restructuring efforts, after widespread travel bans forced it to declare bankruptcy, according to court documents.

The second-largest airline in Latin America, which applied for protection under Chapter 11 on Sunday, said that because of its importance in Colombia’s national air travel network, the government “may be one of the main stakeholders” in its reorganization. The governments of El Salvador, Ecuador and, potentially, Peru, may also play a role, wrote its chief financial officer, Adrian Neuhauser, in a statement to the court, without elaborating on the type of aid he expects.

Colombian Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla said the government is considering giving Avianca a loan. He had previously suggested a shareholding, but seemed to rule it out in an interview with Blu Radio on Monday. The airline, which has said it plans to continue flying throughout the court-supervised process, has approximately half of the market share for domestic flights in the country. It operates frequent flights on routes such as Bogotá to Medellín, which is the busiest in Latin America, according to OAG Aviation Worldwide.

Avianca, which has United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Kingsland Holdings among its shareholders, requested protection from its creditors in the Southern District of New York, listing up to $ 10 billion in liabilities and the same amount in assets. The company said it will not make bond payments due Monday.

The airline was due to ground its planes in late March after governments across Latin America closed the borders to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Avianca had just emerged from a tumultuous year in which she restructured her debt and embarked on a business recovery plan aimed at gaining profitability, focusing on flights through her Bogota operations center.

In his statement, Neuhauser said the company was on the road to recovery in early 2020, but that the pandemic paralyzed its operations. Avianca “has been forced to undergo Chapter 11 for one main reason: the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the world’s population and economies in ways that have never been experienced.”

Fleet reductions

Since March, governments have extended travel bans, reducing flights in the region to a minimum. Flight capacity in South America has decreased by almost 90% since January, according to data compiled by OAG.

The industry is unlikely to recover, even after bans are lifted. Avianca expects demand to be 20-30% lower than before the pandemic. As a result, the company hopes to get rid of some planes, it said in court documents.

Due to the costs of maintaining, insuring, and leasing the aircraft, “Avianca is likely to reject numerous aircraft leases early in the case,” Neuhauser wrote. The company was operating 143 passenger planes and 13 cargo planes at the end of last year, he said.

Bankruptcy will be widely felt in the rest of the struggling airline industry, with jet providers, jet engines and maintenance services among Avianca’s largest unsecured creditors. The documents show that more than $ 30 million is owed to IAE International Aero Engines AG and General Electric and CMF International, each. More than $ 28 million of obligations to Rolls Royce Plc are listed.

The Lufthansa Group is owed $ 4.44 million, a Boeing Co. unit $ 3.66 million, and Airbus claims a total of $ 2.83 million.

Skipped payments

Avianca will not pay $ 65.6 million in maturing bonds or interest on bonds maturing in 2023, Neuhauser said in an online briefing on Sunday night. Payments are due Monday and the company decided to maintain as much liquidity as possible during the restructuring, he said.

The company said it requested authorization to continue paying wages and honoring employee benefit programs, as well as paying vendors and suppliers. He intends to end his operations in Peru, which represents around 5% of his income, and make layoffs in the next 10 days.

