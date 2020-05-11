The Colombian airline Avianca Holdings filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the United States, after the coronavirus pandemic forced him to suspend passenger transport from mid-March, which reduced its consolidated income by more than 80%, the company reported Sunday.

Avianca, the second largest airline in Latin America, andestimated liabilities of between 1 billion and 10 billion dollars in a filing with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

According to the airline, the process is intended to promote the continuity of operations, preserve jobs, maintain connectivity for the company’s more than 30 million annual passengers, and promote the economic recovery of Colombia and its other key markets.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have led us to face the most challenging crisis in our 100-year history as a company”Said Anko van der Werff, president of Avianca Holdings, quoted in a statement to the Colombian Financial Superintendence.

“Given the total suspension of our passenger operation and a recovery that will be gradual, entering this process is a necessary step to face our financial challenges,” he added.

The company specified that, at like many other airlines around the world, it is seeking financial support of the governments of the countries in which it operates.

In April, Avianca’s financial auditors had alerted them to their “substantial doubts” regarding the company’s ability to continue in business due to the COVID-19 crisis, which keeps its passenger business paralyzed by quarantine measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

“We believe that reorganization under Chapter 11 is the best way to go to protect the essential travel and air transportation services we provide in Colombia and in other markets throughout Latin America,” added Anko van der Werff.

