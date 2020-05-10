Avianca assured that accepting this process was necessary due to the unpredictable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

The Colombian airline Avianca announced this Sunday that it asked to take advantage of the law of bankruptcy from the United States to start a process of reorganization due to “the speed and dramatic escalation of the impact of the COVID-19“

“Avianca Holdings and some of its subsidiaries and affiliates today requested to voluntarily file for Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York, in order to preserve and reorganize Avianca’s business, “said the company. it’s a statement.

The Colombian flag airline, which has been on the ground since March 23 due to the flight ban ordered by the governmentHe added that “availing of this process was necessary due to the unpredictable impact of the pandemic of COVID-19, which has caused a 90 percent decrease in world passenger traffic. ”

“LifeMiles, the company that administers the program of the same name, is not part of the Chapter 11 ″Avianca Holdings detailed.

The company, which turned 100 years old Last December, he added that the shutdown of its regular passenger operations has reduced its consolidated revenues by more than 80 percent and “has put significant pressure on its liquidity.”

The worst crisis in a century

“The effects of the pandemic of COVID-19 have led us to face the most challenging crisis in our 100-year history as a company, ”said the CEO of Avianca HoldingsAnko van der Werff, quoted in the statement.

Van der Werff stressed that despite the successful debt restructuring he made Avianca Holdings Last year, filing for bankruptcy was a necessary step “to meet our financial challenges” as the sector’s recovery will be gradual.

“When government-imposed restrictions on air travel are lifted and we can gradually resume our passenger flights, we hope to contribute to the revival of the economy in Colombia and in our other key markets and getting our employees back, ”added Van der Werff.

The goal is to keep flying

Avianca Holdings assured that by availing itself of the bankruptcy seeks to “protect and preserve operations to continue serving customers with safe and reliable air travel, under the strictest biosecurity protocols, as the travel restrictions generated by the COVID-19“

It also aims to “ensure connectivity and boost investment and tourism by continuing to be the leading airline in Colombia, serving more than 50% of the domestic market in the country and a non-stop essential service “in South America, North America and the European markets.

With this measure it also seeks “preserve jobs in Colombia and other markets in which it operates ”, as well as“ restructuring the company’s balance sheet and obligations ”.

Avianca Holdings generates more than 21,000 direct and indirect jobs throughout Latin America, of which more than 14,000 are in Colombia, and works with a network of more than 3,000 suppliers, the company added.

The conglomerate is made up of airlines Avianca and Tampa Cargo (Colombia), Aerogal (Ecuador) and the companies of the Taca International Airlines Group based in Central America and Peru.

Another reason stated by the company is that the pandemic of the coronavirus has caused a 90 percent decrease in world passenger traffic and is expected to reduce worldwide industry revenue by $ 314 billion, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

With information from EFE