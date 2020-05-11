Bogotá, May 10 . .- The Colombian airline Avianca announced this Sunday that it asked to take advantage of the bankruptcy law of the United States to start a reorganization process due to “the speed and dramatic escalation of the impact of the COVID crisis- 19 “.

“Avianca Holdings and some of its subsidiaries and affiliates today requested to voluntarily file for Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York, in order to preserve and reorganize Avianca’s business,” The company said in a statement.

The Colombian-flagged airline, which has been on the ground since March 23 due to the government-ordered flight ban, added that “accepting this process was necessary due to the unpredictable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused a 90% decrease in world passenger traffic. “

“LifeMiles, the company that administers the program of the same name, is not part of the Chapter 11 application,” said Avianca, a company that trades its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company, which turned 100 years old last December, added that the shutdown of its regular passenger operations has reduced its consolidated revenues by more than 80% and “has put significant pressure on its liquidity.”

Avianca’s chief financial officer, Adrián Neuhauser, assured in a virtual press conference that the decision to file for Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code of the United States is due to the fact that this is the most recognized legal procedure in the world and will allow him to the company restructure under the supervision of the US judicial system

US bankruptcy law “It has the grace that it is recognized worldwide, that creditors worldwide recognize the protections that the Court offers us, protections that imply that they cannot accelerate debt and that allow us to continue operating during the process,” the executive explained.

LIQUIDATION OF AVIANCA PERÚ

Avianca Holdings is made up of the airlines Avianca and Tampa Cargo (Colombia), Aerogal (Ecuador) and the companies of the Taca Internacional Airlines Group based in Central America and Peru.

The company detailed that it also began the liquidation process of its subsidiary Avianca Peru, which will allow it to focus on other markets after exiting its reorganization.

“We will follow the liquidation law of Peru, where we have 10 days to liquidate the company’s employees (…). Avianca will comply with its employees and its people with the conditions and labor rules of the country and also with its customers and suppliers, “said Renato Covelo, legal and personnel director of the company, at the press conference.

According to Silvia Mosquera, Avianca’s commercial director, Peru represents 5% of the company in terms of operation.

THE WORST CRISIS IN A CENTURY

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have led us to face the most challenging crisis in our 100-year history as a company,” said Avianca Holdings chief executive Anko van der Werff, quoted in the statement.

Van der Werff noted that despite Avianca Holdings’ successful debt restructuring last year, filing for bankruptcy is a necessary step “to meet our financial challenges” as the sector’s recovery will be gradual.

“When the government-imposed restrictions on air travel are lifted and we can gradually resume our passenger flights, we hope to contribute to the revival of the economy in Colombia and in our other key markets and to reinstate our employees,” added Van der Werff. .

THE GOAL IS TO KEEP FLYING

Avianca Holdings assured that by filing for bankruptcy, it seeks to “protect and preserve operations to continue serving clients with safe and reliable air travel, under the strictest biosafety protocols, as the travel restrictions generated are gradually lifted by COVID-19 “.

It also aims to “ensure connectivity and boost investment and tourism by continuing to be the main airline in Colombia, serving more than 50% of the domestic market in the country and an essential service without stops” in South America, North America and European markets. .

With this measure, it also seeks “to preserve the jobs in Colombia and other markets in which it operates”, as well as “to restructure the balance sheet and the obligations of the company”.

Avianca Holdings generates more than 21,000 direct and indirect jobs throughout Latin America, of which more than 14,000 are in Colombia, and works with a network of more than 3,000 suppliers, the company added.

The company explained that the coronavius ​​pandemic has caused a 90% decrease in global passenger traffic and is expected to reduce industry revenues worldwide by $ 314 billion, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). .

.