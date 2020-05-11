Colombia’s largest airline reported that the health emergency has led to a reduction in its consolidated revenue of more than 80 percent.

The largest airline in Colombia, Avianca, determined this Sunday file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy voluntarily, due to the impact the pandemic of coronavirus.

The decision, filed with the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, seeks to allow the preservation and reorganization of the firm’s businesses, Avianca said in a statement.

Today we have announced our voluntary intention to reorganize in the United States of America to preserve and strengthen our businesses for the future. To learn more: https://t.co/2DVXVvsP0w. Avianca # SeguiráVolando pic.twitter.com/NSHMrdVTSH – Avianca (@Avianca) May 10, 2020

Taking advantage of this process was necessary due to the unpredictable impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused a 90 percent decrease in global passenger traffic and is expected to reduce worldwide industry revenues by 314 billion. dollars ”, detailed the company.

“Avianca’s regular passenger operations have been on the ground since mid-March, which has reduced its consolidated income by more than 80 percent and it has put significant pressure on its liquidity ”, he added.

Avianca is responsible for more than 21 thousand direct and indirect jobs in Latin America, specified the firm, of which more than 14 thousand workers are located in Colombia.

The bankruptcy declaration seeks to guarantee the preservation of jobs, the airline clarified.

“The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have led us to confront the most challenging crisis in our 100-year history as a company,” stated Avianca President Anko van der Werff.

“When government-imposed restrictions on air travel are lifted and we can gradually resume our passenger flights, we hope to contribute to the revival of the economy in Colombia and in our other key markets, and to reinstate our employees.”

In addition, Avianca reported that it has requested financial support from the governments of the countries where it provides services, in addition to being in talks with the President of Colombia, Iván Duque, seeking support to consolidate financing structures that allow it to increase its liquidity.

