The Colombian company and the second largest airline in Latin America, Avianca, filed for bankruptcy this Sunday in order to “preserve and reorganize business,” the company reported.

«Avianca Holdings S.A. and some of its subsidiaries and affiliates today requested to voluntarily file for Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York, in order to preserve and reorganize Avianca’s business, “the airline details. in the statement.

The airline notes that it had to go through this process due to the unpredictable impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused a 90 percent decrease in global passenger traffic and is expected to reduce industry revenues worldwide in $ 314 billion, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Will Avianca continue to operate?

Avianca said it will continue to operate and serve its clients during this process. “As the largest airline in Colombia and El Salvador and the second largest in Latin America, we remain firm in our commitment to connect people, families and companies,” he says.

The company explains that when filing for bankruptcy, a process will be supervised by the Southern District of New York court. Through this process the company seeks four things: protect and preserve operations, ensure connectivity and boost investment and tourism, preserve jobs and restructure the balance and obligations of the company.

“Restructure the company’s balance sheet and obligations to face the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as manage its responsibilities, leases, aircraft orders and other commitments,” the statement said.

Avianca is the main airline in Colombia and serves more than 50 percent of the domestic market in that country and essential non-stop service throughout South America, North America and the European markets.

This company generates 21,000 direct and indirect jobs throughout Latin America, including more than 14,000 in Colombia.

Aviation consultancy forecasts are fulfilled

In early March, Australian aviation consultancy CAPA warned that if the coronavirus could not be contained in the world, by the end of May, most airlines in the world would go bankrupt.

“By the end of May 2020, most of the world’s airlines will be bankrupt. Coordinated action by government and industry is needed now to avoid a catastrophe, “said the consultant.

The problem, according to CAPA, is that aviation companies’ money reserves are rapidly running out as aircraft are grounded. More than half of the flights in the world have been canceled as a result of the alarm caused by the coronavirus, which is highly contagious.