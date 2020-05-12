BOGOTÁ (AP) – Colombian airline Avianca is hoping to cut through clearer skies after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but it will take more than that to keep Latin America’s second-largest airline afloat.

Colombian Finance and Public Credit Minister Alberto Carrasquilla said Monday that the government does not rule out making a loan, although the country is short of funds and could be limited in the amount it can offer.

“What we are looking at is how to try to be a piece of the solution,” he told BLU Radio. “That problem at some point will have to put money, surely.”

Avianca is Colombia’s largest airline and has suffered a slump in revenue after markets crucial to it suspended all flights due to the coronavirus pandemic. But unlike airlines in countries with more resources, Latin American governments have been slow to support the airline industry. While the United States has spent billions of dollars to shore up troubled airlines, so far Colombia and other nations in the region have only taken small steps to prevent those companies from sinking.

Avianca already had financial problems before the pandemic and a deteriorating relationship with much of the public, complicating government efforts to rescue it. At the same time, allowing the company to disappear could have dire consequences for a country that tries to make international tourism a mainstay of its economy while overcoming half a century of civil war.

“It is an emblematic company,” said economic analyst Iván Montoya. “We would already be exposed to airlines from other countries deciding who they want to connect with or not.”

Avianca was founded at the time of another pandemic – the Spanish flu – and has survived a century of turmoil, including wars, bankruptcy, and economic crises. Today its pilots and crewmen in their distinctive red cap uniforms fly to over 75 destinations. Last year the company celebrated its 100th anniversary, but comments on economic concerns began to intensify.

Shares fell in August after a leaked online video showed the Avianca president warning staff that the airline was bankrupt. The company denied that it was bankrupt, but it did accept loans, restructured its debt and made changes to increase the number of passengers per flight.

CEO Anko van der Werff told reporters on Sunday that Avianca had made good progress in the first two months of 2020, both in securing new funding and reducing flight delays, a frequent complaint among passengers.

But COVID-19 thwarted any progress it had made.

“Avianca faces an unprecedented challenge in its 100-year history,” he said.

Company officials have been in talks with the Colombian government for help, but no concrete plan has been outlined, and some lawmakers are reluctant to endorse any type of financial bailout, although President Iván Duque could act unilaterally.

Finance director Adrián Neuhauser said Avianca is asking several governments, including Colombia’s, for help to ensure it has liquidity to operate during the Chapter 11 process, which could take up to 18 months. The same day it filed for bankruptcy, the airline also revealed that it will suspend its operations in Peru.

Van der Werff said the company was left with no other option due to COVID-19.

Congressman Fabio Arroyave said the Colombian government has a tight budget and will probably not be able to accommodate requests from the country’s airlines. And to make things more difficult, he said that Avianca’s relationship with many Colombians has deteriorated over the years. He cited examples in which the prices to fly within Colombia are higher than a flight to Miami, so some feel that the company gives priority to international travelers.

Arroyave wants any government aid to be provided under strict conditions.

“There is no confidence in this company,” he said.

Avianca is not the only Latin American airline that will likely require assistance.

Airlines across the region are expected to experience a $ 18 billion loss in ticket sales this year, according to the International Air Transport Association, which has called on Latin American governments to provide them with financial assistance.

LATAM Airlines Group, based in Chile, reported that 95% of its operations are still paralyzed. Wages have been cut by 50%. The company’s director has said that LATAM will require help, a request that was initially dismissed by Finance Minister Ignacio Briones. More recently, he has hinted that there is a possibility that the government will provide aid.

“They are cases that must be seen one by one, and under a principle that we all share,” he said. “It is not a help to the owners, but to the company so that the workers have their pay.”

In Colombia, several financial analysts said that, despite the government’s slow response, they are confident that an agreement will eventually be reached. Without a loan, they said, it will be difficult for Avianca to survive on its own. And given the symbolic position of the airline in Colombian society, its collapse would be considered a national crisis.

“The impact in Colombia if Avianca does not survive is very difficult,” said Gustavo Adolfo Toro, president of the Hotel and Tourism Association. “We would be disconnected.”

Associated Press journalist Eva Vergara contributed to this report from Santiago.