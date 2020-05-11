Avianca declares bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 crisis

Avianca, one of the largest airlines in Latin America, declares bankruptcy. The airline noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has ended its business. The airline said it is in talks about aid with governments of the countries in which it operates, particularly Colombia, where it has its headquarters.

Avianca, one of the largest airlines in Latin America, filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in New York on Sunday, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated its business.

Avianca Holdings said in a statement that the decision aims to continue operations and retain jobs once it is possible to resume normal activities after a global health emergency that has forced the suspension of 90% of global air traffic. He said that his own consolidated earnings are down 80%.

“The effects of COVID-19 have led us to confront the most challenging crisis in our 100-year history as a company,” said Anko van der Werff, CEO of Avianca Holdings.

#Urgente: #Avianca has just announced to its workers that it is closing its operation in # Perú by #COVID ー 19 and literally leaves hundreds of workers in the air on #DiaDeLaMadre. Bankruptcy filed #EEUU pic.twitter.com/yXYG6uMtZ5 – Beto Villar (@betovillarc) May 10, 2020

According to Avianca, it offers service to 30 million passengers annually and is directly and indirectly responsible for 21,000 jobs in Latin America, including 14,000 in Colombia.

Avianca, founded in 1919, claims to be the second oldest continuously operating airline in the world. At the end of last year, it was the third largest airline in Latin America in terms of market share, after LATAM Airlines (LTM) in Chile and GOL Linhas Aéreas (GOL) in Brazil, according to Euromonitor.

The airline is also part of the Star Alliance, the industry group that includes other great players like Lufthansa (DLAKY) and Singapore Airlines. Last year, a parent company affiliated with United Airlines (UAL) bought a majority stake in Avianca.

Avianca is the last major airline to succumb to the loss of business due to the pandemic, which has caused carriers to reduce their flight times, land planes and put staff on vacation without pay.

Last month, Virgin Australia collapsed after failing to obtain a government bailout. In March, British budget airline Flybe entered the administration, saying its financial challenges were too great to withstand in the context of the pandemic.

Avianca files for bankruptcy and files for Chapter 11 restructuring in the US https://t.co/JaCjmNCzoZ – Luis Carlos Vélez 🌎 (@lcvelez) May 10, 2020

The Colombian carrier said it was hit hard by closures worldwide as the pandemic worsened. According to the company, of the countries where Avianca currently operates, 88% are under total or partial travel restrictions.

The decision to file for bankruptcy was made with the intention of “protecting and preserving operations” while the outbreak continues, he said. Avianca directly employs 21,000 people across Latin America, including more than 14,000 in Colombia, where it serves as the country’s national airline.

In addition to seeking bankruptcy protection, the company plans to close its business in Peru to cut costs and “renew its focus on core markets.”