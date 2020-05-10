15 minutes. The Colombian airline Avianca announced this Sunday that it asked to file for bankruptcy in the United States (USA) to start a reorganization process. The reason: “the speed and dramatic escalation of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.”

“Avianca Holdings and some of its subsidiaries and affiliates requested today voluntarily file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Code of the United States in the Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York, in order to preserve and reorganize Avianca’s business. “The company said so in a statement.

Since March 23, the Colombian-flagged airline has been on the ground with its planes due to the government-ordered flight ban. “Join this process was necessary due to the unpredictable impact of the pandemic COVID-19, “he said. According to the company, the pandemic generated” a 90% decrease in world passenger traffic. “

“LifeMiles, the company that administers the program of the same name, is not part of the Chapter 11 application“Avianca Holdings detailed.

The company, which turned 100 years old last December, said halting its regular passenger operations reduced its consolidated revenues by more than 80%. This “has put significant pressure on its liquidity.”

The worst crisis in a century

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have led us to face the most challenging crisis in our 100 year history as a company“This was stated by Avianca Holdings chief executive Anko van der Werff, quoted in the statement.

Van der Werff noted that despite Avianca Holdings’ successful debt restructuring last year, filing for bankruptcy is a necessary step. The reason: “Meeting our financial challenges”, as the sector’s recovery will be gradual.

“When the government-imposed restrictions on air travel are lifted and we can gradually resume our passenger flights, we hope to contribute to the revival of the economy in Colombia and in our other key markets and to reinstate our employees,” added Van der Werff. .

Keep flying?

Avianca Holdings assured that by filing for bankruptcy, it seeks “protect and preserve operations to continue serving customers with safe and reliable air travel, under the strictest biosafety protocols, as the travel restrictions generated by COVID-19 are gradually lifted. “

Likewise, it aims to “ensure connectivity and boost investment and tourism by continuing to be the main airline in Colombia.” Furthermore, “serving more than 50% of the domestic market in the country and an essential service without stops” in South America, North America and the European markets.

With this measure, you also want “preserve jobs in Colombia and other markets in which it operates. “It also aims to” restructure the company’s balance sheet and obligations. “

Avianca Holdings generates more than 21,000 direct and indirect jobs throughout Latin America. Of this total, more than 14,000 are in Colombia. It works with a network of more than 3,000 providers, the company added.

The conglomerate is made up of the airlines Avianca and Tampa Cargo (Colombia), Aerogal (Ecuador) and the companies of the Taca Internacional Airlines Group, based in Central America and Peru.

Another reason stated by the company is that the coronavius ​​pandemic caused a 90% decrease in world passenger traffic. Thus, it is expected to reduce worldwide industry revenues by $ 314 billion. This was indicated by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).