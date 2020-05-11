The Colombian airline Avianca announced through its social networks that it declares itself “voluntarily” in a broken band before the law of the United States in order to “preserve and strengthen” its “businesses for the future”, this after the million-dollar losses caused by the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking advantage of this process was necessary due to the unpredictable impact of the covid-19 pandemic, which has caused a 90% decrease in global passenger traffic and is expected to reduce worldwide industry revenues by $ 314 billion. , according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), ”the company reported in a statement.

The decision implies that Avianca Holding and its subsidiaries and affiliates, except LifeMiles, are subject to the economic rescue contemplated in Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York.

Today we have announced our voluntary intention to reorganize in the United States of America to preserve and strengthen our businesses for the future.

The company estimated its liabilities at between $ 1 billion and $ 10 billion in a statement before this court. The process seeks “to restructure the balance sheet and the company’s obligations to face the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, as well as to manage its responsibilities, leases, aircraft orders and other commitments.”

“Avianca has operated for more than 100 years, making it the second airline in the world to achieve this milestone. We are confident that through this process we can continue executing our Avianca 2021 plan, optimize our capital structure and our aircraft fleet, and – with government support – emerge as a better and more efficient airline, “insisted its president and CEO, Anko van der Werff.

Avianca’s shares in Colombia have plummeted almost 80% since February, so during this time there has been a debate in Colombia to see whether or not the airline is saved.

