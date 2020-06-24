Avery Bradley has decided not to play in Orlando with Los Angeles Lakers the end of the season. It sounds JR Smtih to replace him. The guard is very clear about his preferences, he does not trust that he cannot catch it and he has decided to leave the boat: « I am very committed to my teammates and the Lakers, but in the end I play basketball for my family. »

Apparently, the key for Bradley to have wanted to make this decision has to do with the health of the oldest of his three children. He is a boy who has a medical history riddled with respiratory problems, which means that the player has ruled out that his family can move to Disney for the end of the season. Thus, he has decided that the best thing for him is to leave.

At forefront of Bradley’s decision to remain w / his family is the well-being of the oldest of his 3 children. His 6-year old son has a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses and would’ve been unlikely to be medically cleared to enter bubble with his family. https://t.co/yputDg2VJp – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020

Bradley was a very important man in the Lakers’ rotation this season, averaging over 8 points per game. In the last four duels, in the important victories against Philadelphia, Milwaukee and the Clippers Bradley averaged more than 30 minutes per duel and against the Clippers he was key with 24 points. It is, without a doubt, a very sensitive low for those in purple and gold.

As Adrian Wojnarowski reported on ESPN, the man who sounds the most to replace Bradley is JR Smith. LeBron’s former teammate in the Cavaliers has been in the Angels’ orbit for months and now his time may come. Smith played 11 games last season with the Cavs.