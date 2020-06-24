The first firm resignations to the dispute of the NBA in the Orlando bubble they are beginning to arrive and that of Avery Bradley it is especially important. The veteran player of Los Angeles Lakers He had a golden opportunity before him to win a ring, but he has put his racial convictions and fear of a health problem before him. This can cause a wave of decisions in the same direction and see Adam Silver and his team very committed to the project prepared. We analyze the causes and consequences of the decision of the player born in Washington, whose decision may detract from the perimeter of the team of Lebron James, as indicated by ESPN.

Causes

Her oldest son, Liam, has a respiratory problem and did not receive the necessary medical proof to visit his father in the Orlando bubble. « I cannot put the health of my family at risk »

Commitment to the fight for racial equality. Avery had shown his outrage at the events that are taking place in the United States and demanded that the NBA take a position. He came to call the rebellion, along with Kyrie Irving. « I will take advantage of this time to promote awareness projects and political activism that help my community »

Consequences

The Lakers lose a critical piece on the perimeter; an emotionally balanced player, with experience in big games and great defensive capacity. He had played 49 games this season, averaging 8.6 points

Obligation to sign a free agent by your team. Everything indicates that they will opt for Jr Smith, a much less reliable man in terms of behavior and team chemistry, so the Lakers could lose ballots to the ring.

Economic damage by losing $ 650,000 due to his resignation, corresponding to the parties that he will not play.