Average salary at Applebee’s is $ 15,000 a year

If you are interested in working at Applebee’s, you should know that the average salary in this restaurant chain is $ 15,000 dollars in the beginning. A cook can earn about $ 13.90 an hour, while a waiter can earn about $ 13.23 an hour plus tips.

On the other hand, the restaurant manager could have a salary of $ 52,509 per year. Likewise, the assistant manager would earn $ 47,143 per year.

On the cleaning department side, a worker could earn $ 12.13 an hour as a janitor.

As an Applebee’s maintenance technician, you could earn about $ 24.56 per hour, while the maintenance guy would take home about $ 27.11 an hour. The heat, air conditioning, and refrigerator maintainer can earn about $ 11.31 an hour.

This data was obtained from 10,741 former Applebee’s employees who shared the information through the Indeed job search portal.

Some of the employees have commented that training at Applebee’s is constant in all areas, so your workers are well prepared. In addition, others have commented that the work environment is good and that you have the opportunity to live with people of different ages.

Applebee’s was first opened in 1980 by Bill and TJ Palme in Atlanta, Georgia. Three years later, in 1983, the Palmers sold the concept to WR Grace and Company.

The restaurant was originally called TJ Applebee’s Rx for Edibles & Elixirs, but after it was sold it was renamed Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar.

In 1988, Abe Gustin and John Hamra bought the rights to the Applebee’s concept from WR Grace and Company, and a year later, in 1989, the chain went public and opened its 100th branch, as reported in its Official site.

Almost 10 years later, the 1,000th branch opened in Aurora, Colorado. In 2009, the chain opened its 2,000th restaurant in Harlem..

In addition, since 2010, Applebee’s has adapted to changing times by changing its menu to offer healthier dishes that have less than 550 calories, but without sacrificing taste. Among these products you can order steak, potatoes and pasta with shrimp.

