Almost four years after the arrival of the franchise system to the North American version of the North American Cup in League of Legends, the player market and the status generated around the scene is increasingly increasing.

As one of the contents broadcast internationally due to its power in English (along with its European counterpart), the league increasingly positions its participants within a circle in which the professionalization of their work is booming.

As reported by DotEsports, the wages of LCS players increased up to 400% in relation to the estimates obtained in 2017.

In the words of Hal Biagas himself, executive director of the North America LCS Players Association (NALCSPA) a player generates the order of $ 410,000 in compensation net per year.

This means that many of the players between 17 and 25 years of age charge some 33 thousand dollars a month; based on an average measurement taking into account the royalties generated by concept of victory at the end of the league.

If you are fans of the American leagues, you can compare this average with any player in the Major League Soccer (MLS), which in 2018 reported average earnings of $ 417,000 a year.

As announced by @hbiagas on #EssentialEsports today, the average LCS player’s salary is now approximately $ 410,000. Time for them to chip in and fund the LCS Players’ Association themselves, I think. Full independence would be a boon. – MonteCristo (@MonteCristo) May 27, 2020

