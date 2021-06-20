‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Thanos’ creator thought it was going to be as bad as’ Justice League ‘

‘Avengers: Infinity War had a great public and critical reception when it was released back in 2018, but before, during filming, not everyone was so clear that things were going to turn out well. As revealed by Jim Starlin, writer and cartoonist and responsible for creating Thanos, he was worried that the movie would end up being “bad” like ‘Justice League’.

Chatting with ComicBook, Starlin confessed that he had even a bit of a rough time before the premiere of ‘Infinity War’: “I had been on set to shoot my cameo and I sat down and talked to the two writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and quite a bit with Joe Russo. In ‘Infinity War’ they shot half an hour that they had to cut and it was precisely the story of Thanos’ past. Apparently, there was half an hour of movie in which the Avengers did not appear. So I thought it was great. I got on the plane and saw the ‘Justice League’ movie and in it they just throw Steppenwolf there at the end and he does his thing. All in all, it was a bad movie. About a month before ‘Infinity War’ came out, Russo tipped me off that they had to cut Thanos ‘half hour and all I could think was’ Oh my gosh, it’s going to be just like ‘Justice League’ ” .

But if you have to lie, you lie

Starlin goes on to say that, in addition to fearing that the movie was terrible, she was terrified of having to lie to the press and pretend that she had loved it. “Bob Kane came to mind all the time. In the 60s they made a really bad Batman, although at that time he was like the best Batman they had because there was no other. He was very cheesy, the antithesis of everything he had created. Bob, but he took a percentage of everything that was generated with Batman. He signed a good contract, which others did not, so I imagined him having to go to interviews and say “I love it.” I imagined that he was going to be in the same position, that I was going to have to go to the interviews and say “I love it, it’s great, it’s fantastic”, Even if my heart says ‘it’s a piece of shit’ “.

Luckily, the cartoonist remembers that in the end things didn’t turn out like that and the film turned out much better than he could imagine: “I was in line for the premiere and I got there practicing: ‘I love it. I love it. I love it.” Three minutes into the movie, even before the Hulk appears, I said to myself: Hey, I’m not going to have a problem with this. I’ll easily say, ‘I love it,’ and I’ll mean it. “ And it was true. I have been the luckiest cartoonist there is. “Starlin is also the creator of Drax the Destroyer, Gamora and Shang-Chi. On ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’ he says he is expectant and sure that they will do a good job And with Drax, who is the character that has changed the most from the pages to the movies, he also says that he loves what Dave Bautista and James Gunn did with him: “He’s a lovable and crazy character.”