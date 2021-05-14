Avengers comic book review no. 26 from Panini Comics

We started new story arc in the monthly collection of The Avengers with the title “The Phoenix is ​​coming”. This particular staple contains the prologue and part 1, although if it is true that the “first stones” of the arch were placed in the previous staple, it may be beneficial to read it first before starting this one, but not essential.

Staple begins (Eye, contains spoilers, in case you haven’t read this issue yet, skip this part) with a very interesting prologue: the beginnings of the Phoenix force on planet Earth (roughly, without “gutting” history) and the steps taken by its first host on earth. Part 1 we will see how The Phoenix Force you are going to select members of the most powerful heroes on earth to start a deadly championship, the goal? survive. This Championship will be started by a fierce fight between Doctor Death and Captain America, but this time the two have an ace up their sleeve in common: The Phoenix Force.

On general lines, is a staple that goes from less to more. That is, we start with an unpretentious story to see what La Phoenix Force (useful in case it is the first time that you come across her as a reader, while for a veteran reader it can fall into repetitive, according to taste) to go to part 1 where the faces are known and it is more enjoyable.

In section characters, we will highlight the protagonist of the prologue, where we see an evolution that starts like a loser until its destiny meets the Phoenix Force, to turn the situation around, instead, in part 1, by showing the group of Avengers in its entirety, all have his moment but he stands out Captain America, engaged in battle and proving not only to be a banner for the team but also a pure man (as he said Ultron in the second film in the franchise: the pure man of God.)

In charge of script, we have an Aaron who plays with the reader from the first page of the staple, putting in situation with a formative history to jump to the second story (part 1) where you start to make a excessive use of flashback, reaching the point of being able to misplace the reader, it will be necessary to continue reading to see if he is able to better develop the ideas he raises.

In charge of the pencils we have Dale keown in the Foreword Y Javier Garron on the Part 1 respectively. Keown uses a very fine line for well defined faces and bodies highlighting the interiors of the caves while the exteriors are poorly defined. Part 1 is a visual festival as the Spanish artist shows off his genius with the epic battles, the choral scenes are very colorful and with high quality of detail where the reader can stop to contemplate small details such as the seams of the Wolverine suit, among others.

I have read to Aaron in another epic collection like Mighty Thor and here I am looking at it a stranger, because it makes the reader dizzy with an excessive use of flashback. Only Garrón’s drawing “saves the furniture”, an artist who enjoys a magnificent state and demonstrates it with the designs of the characters possessed by the Phoenix Force, as they promise to give much to talk about. Let’s hope that in the next staple it will take off, although I think that using the Phoenix Force makes it a drag, because it is a much used item And it should have a long break between uses – we still have the Avengers Vs X-Men macro event on our minds.

