Corinthians’ performance in 2020, until the pause in competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic, is disappointing, which was acknowledged by Danilo Avelar. The defender pointed out that the change in style implemented by the coach Tiago Nunes may even be a justification, but also pointed out that the situation is not “worthy” for the club’s history and pointed out that more dedication of the players on the field is needed to reverse the bad moment. .

“We know that there is a minimum period for getting involved. But that also means that everyone wants things to happen. You can’t just stick to time. You have to want to be interested, dedicate yourself more. If the result is not coming , it’s because something more is missing. And that something more is that we have to donate a little more. The situation of the first months is not worthy of Corinthians. We are fully aware of this, because we are the first to be charged. Something has to be done. Of course, there is an adaptation process, but there is no way to wait for the year to end to say that we are ready. If the result is negative, the bill comes high. We have to do our best “, analyzed Danilo Avelar in an interview with SporTV.

When the tournaments were paralyzed, the team was third in Group D of the Paulista Championship, with five points of disadvantage for the classification zone in the quarterfinals with two rounds to go. In addition, Corinthians had been eliminated in the preliminary stages of the Copa Libertadores. All this without Danilo Avelar, who has not yet acted in 2020 because of a pubalgia.

With the pandemic, the clubs granted ten more days off to the rosters, who will only return to training in May. The federations seek to make the resumption of competitions feasible, even without the presence of an audience in the stadiums, a measure criticized by Danilo Avelar.

“Because it is something new for me, and I think that for everyone, I cannot have a concrete position on the return. I don’t know how much it is worth exposing us and risking our health. Health comes first. I saw something of returning with gates About that, I think that coming back with closed gates is not pleasant. There is no stimulus that the Corinthians fans know how to give so well and I even think it can influence the result. If it is to choose between a closed gate or wait, I prefer wait, “said the Corinthians player.

