Renfe and bus passenger transport companies mustleave the seat next to each passenger’s emptyon its AVE and Long and Medium Distance trains, and on line and occasional buses.

This is established by the Order that the Ministry of Transport issued on May 3 to establish the obligation to carrymask on public transport, which is re-approved this Thursday to adapt it to the exceptions set the previous day by Health to the obligation to carry this element of protection.

Specifically, the rules establish that “in the regular, discretionary and private public transport supplementary to bus passengers, as well as in rail transport in which all occupants must be seated,the operator will limit the total occupation of placesso that passengers have an adjoining empty seat that separates them from any other passenger. “

The only caveat that is set is the assumption of travelers living at the same address, indicating that “as the only exception to this rule” train and bus operators“they will be able to place in adjacent seats people who travel together and live in the same domicile,In this case, a higher occupation may result. “

In this way, an occupancy criterion for trains and buses is set different from the one established by the EU for eIn the case of airplanes, indicating that it is not necessary to leave an empty seat between passengers.

In the case of Renfe, currently and since the state of alarm was decreed with its consequent restrictions on mobility, it hasa more restricted offer of places. At the moment, the public company is only allowed to sell a third of the seats of the trains it has authorized to put into circulation, which are also a third of the usual seats under normal circumstances.

In the case of buses, the companies in the sector, which unlike Renfe are private companies, already appealed a few days ago to theNational Transportation CommitteeThey have the means to avoid having to leave empty vehicle seats as a security measure and prevention against the virus.

The sector considers that the air renewal systems inside the buses “allow the environment to be renewed on an equal basis with the plane.”

Two travelers per square meter by metro and urban bus

Regarding the occupation and distances in urban and metropolitan public transport “where there are platforms enabled for the transport of standing passengers”, the orders say that“Efforts will be made to keep people as far apart from each other as possible.”

To do this, “it is established as a reference the occupation of half of the available sitting places, and of two travelers for each square meter in the area enabled fortraveling standing“

The Promotion Order adapts the obligation to wear a mask on public transport to the exceptions set by Health forthe mandatory use of a maskin all open and closed spaces when it is not possible to maintain the safety distances that take effect this Thursday.

“It is necessary to adjust the obligation to wear a mask in different means of transport to the criteria established in the order of the Minister ofHealthin order to ensure a consistent application of both provisions, “says the Transport Order this Thursday in its explanatory statement.

The other novelty of the text is that it already allows bus passengers to occupy the rear seat of the driver in the event that eBetween both there is a protective screen. Until now it was not allowed even with this separation screen, which is now considered to be “an element that limits the risk of contagion”.

As for the other modes of transport, the Development Order maintains what has been set up to now regarding the obligation to wear “masks that cover the nose and mouth for all users of transport by bus, rail, air and sea”, as well as in public and private transport vehicles, in this case, if not all occupants live together at the same address.

